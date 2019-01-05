Diego Espinoza, Juan Carlos Torres Keep Scoring for Santa Barbara Soccer

Boys Soccer

The holiday break didn't seem to affect the finishing touches of Santa Barbara High soccer players Diego Espinoza and Juan Carlos Torres.

The pair combined for all the scoring and goalkeeper Cesar Gregorio earned a shutout in his first varsity complete game as the Dons beat Camarillo 3-0 in a non-league game at Camarillo.

The two goals by Espinoza give him "five in six games since we moved him up top," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. "We have quite a few new players to varsity this year and finally seeing where Diego can best help us has been fun to watch ... and his ability to score goals has taken some of the pressure and focus from our opponents off of Juan Carlos."

Torres' goal against the Scorpions gives him 13 in 13 games.

Heil lauded the solid play of Albert Vargas at left back.

Heil said it was good to back on the field again.

"While it may not look like it on the schedule, this was an important game for us as we transition from competing against Loyola in the South (Torrance tournament) finals (a 1-0 loss) to continuing league play with Lompoc this coming Tuesday night," Heil said.

"It's been 13 days since the Loyola game, so tonight's game is about shaking the rust off from winter break and getting back to playing like a top CIF Division 1 team. I thought the boys did a really good job of improving as the game progressed, especially given that Camarillo is a tough place to play given the small field dimensions and condition of the field."

The Dons (9-4, 2-0 in league) plays host to Lompoc on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at San Marcos.

