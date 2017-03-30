Diego Jasso Homer Gets San Marcos Going in 10-0 Win

Baseball

Diego Jasso smacked a three-run homer in the first inning and Vince Vogel fired a five-inning shutout, as the San Marcos baseball team defeated Flowing Wells, Ariz., 10-0, at the Chris Moon Invitational on Wednesday night in Tucson.

It was the second shutout win for the Royals in the tournament.

Jasso went 2-for-3 and Ryan Guardino was 2-2 with two RBI and three runs scored in the mercy-rule win.

Vogel struck out four, allowed two hits and one walk in his five innings of work.

The Royals (12-1) continue tournament play on Thursday with games against Cholla and Tucson High at 4 and 7 p.m.