Diego Jasso’s 3-3 Day Sparks San Marcos Past Buena

Baseball

Diego Jasso went 3 for 3 and drove in a run, and Isaac Villarreal pitched five solid innings for San Marcos in 7-5 baseball win at Buena on Wednesday.

The Royals improved to 3-5-1 in Channel League.

Villarreal threw six innings, allowing two earned runs, five hits and two walks while strking out five. He also produced with the bat, going 2-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Aaron Ratliff had a good day at the plate, going 3-5 with a double, a run and a RBI. Vince Vogel added a pair of hits.

The Royals scored four runs in the fourth to break open a close game.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.