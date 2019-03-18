Diego Palladino’s 77 Leads San Marcos Golfers Past Cabrillo

Diego Palladino fired a 77 to earn medalist honors and lead the San Marcos golf team to a 434-503 Channel League victory over Cabrillo at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday.
Blake Bornand finished a stroke behind Palladino with a 78.
"We got solid rounds out of our guys today to score our season low of a 434," coach Jeff Ashton said. "I hope that today was a good momentum builder and that we can continue to improve through the last month of the season."
San Marcos is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Channel League. The Royals play Santa Barbara on Thursday at Sandpiper.
San Marcos 434, Cabrillo 503
SM Scores
Blake Bornand 78
Diego Palladino 77 (Medalist)
Andrew Chen 87
Clayton Heimlich 89
Cole Stevens 103