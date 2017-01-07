Diego Riker Pours in 32 Points to Lead Dos Pueblos Over Moorpark

Boys Basketball

Diego Riker had the hot hand for Dos Pueblos on Saturday night, knocking down six three-pointers and scoring 32 points in the Chargers' 60-36 boys basketball win at Moorpark on Saturday in a non-league game.

"Diego had six threes and his teammates did a good job finding him," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

The Chargers roared out to a 26-11 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

"We did a good job from the start playing good defense and running the court," said Zamora. "I was proud of our defense and the way we communicated."

Dylan Shugart had eight points for DP, which improved to 11-2.

The Chargers open Channel League play on Wednesday at San Marcos.

