Diego Sandoval Belts Double, Homer to Guide San Marcos Past Lompoc, 6-1

Baseball

Diego Sandoval led off the game with a double on Tuesday and added a solo home run in the fourth as San Marcos downed Lompoc 6-1 in a Channel League baseball game. After Sandoval's double, Logan Ring walked and Isaac Villarreal hit a 2-run single to put the Royals up 2-0.

The Royals (4-3, 1-1) broke it open in the fourth Sandoval unloaded a solo homer over the left-field fence. Two walks later, Henry Manfredonia delivered a 2-run single to put the Royals up 6-0. Sandoval and Manfredonia had two hits apiece.

Manfredonia started on the mound, pitching 3 innings and striking out 5.

The Royals will travel to Goleta Valley rival Dos Pueblos for a key game on Friday at 3:30 p.m.