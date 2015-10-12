Dietitians to Lead Diabetes Support Groups in English and Spanish at Marian Regional Medical Center

Advice

Marian Regional Medical Center, a Dignity Health Central Coast hospital, is pleased to announce a diabetes support group in both English and Spanish to provide education and resources to those with the disease.

This support group is designed for those with diabetes and will cover a variety of topics. The goal of the classes is to empower patients to better manage their diabetes.

The support group will be held on the first Wednesday of each month and will begin Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, from 5:30–6:30 p.m. in the MRMC Family Medicine Center Conference Room at 1400 E. Church Street, Santa Maria.

Spanish classes will be held on the same night and time, but will be located in the Marian Extended Care Conference Room at 1530 Cypress Way, Santa Maria.

The community classes will be led by Registered Dietitian Molly Wagman. The classes are free of charge and are open to the public.

Participants should plan to attend the ongoing sessions and will receive follow-up support and education upon request. Individual support is available per request.

Discounted meal tickets will be available for attendees at the Marian Café and reservations are not required.

For additional information about the monthly diabetes support group in English, please contact Molly Wagman at 805.739.3650 x2667. For information in Spanish, please call Samantha Lalush, RD, at 805.739.3227.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Marian Regional Medical Center.