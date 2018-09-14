Friday, September 14 , 2018, 9:10 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Different Format Doesn’t Bother San Marcos in Tennis Win at San Luis Obispo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 14, 2018 | 7:35 a.m.

No. 1 player Yuka Perera breezed through two singles sets and paired with Kelly Coulson to take two doubles sets to propel San Marcos to a 5-4 victory over San Luis Obispo in a intersectional girls tennis match on Thursday.

The teams played under the format rules used in the CIF Central Section.

"We played six singles and three doubles which is similar to the college format," San Marcos coach Jonny Sapp said. "You get a chance of nine total points for each match up and would need five points to win.  You have to play at least eight players in the line-up. Each line plays a 2-out-of-3 set match, no ad scoring,with a 10-point tie breaker in the third set.  Singles play first then we send out doubles. This was different from what we normally are use to, but the girls were up for the challenge.

Perera, Fiona Kinsella, and Samantha De Alba won their singles matches pretty handily.  For De Alba, a No. 1 doubles player, it had been a while that she played singles.

"She hasn't played singles in two years and came through for the team and won her match at line three," said Sapp 

In doubles Perera/Coulson and Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz dominated their matches to secure the team win.

"SLO was a tough team and we barely pulled it off, but even with the score being so close the girls showed that they're able to handle the pressure and come through in the end," said Sapp. "Every girl played hard and worked for every point no matter where they were in their match. They're starting to get mentally tougher and ready for their first league match next week against Santa Barbara."


San Marcos Singles
#1 Yuka Perera 6-0, 6-0
#2 Fiona Kinsella 6-4, 6-3
#3 Samantha De Alba 6-3, 6-0
#4 Samantha Forster 3-6, 4-6
#5 Amanda Avila 3-6, 0-6
#6 Jesi Rabinowitz 2-6, 1-6
Doubles
#1 Yuka Perera/Kelly Coulson 6-0, 6-0
#2 Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz 6-2, 6-2
#3 Samantha Weiner/Emily Rapp 3-6, 2-6
 

