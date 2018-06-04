Dig Composting With Free Mulch and Workshops

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department can help residents save money and improve the environment through the Backyard Composting Program.

The county offers countywide public workshops to help residents learn how to compost in their own backyards.

County Public Works Department partners with the cities of Santa Barbara, Solvang and Goleta to provide the workshops free of charge.

“Food scraps and yard waste in the landfill is one of our largest generators of methane gas," said Sam Dickinson, compost program specialist.

"When you compost leftover food scraps and plant materials in your own backyard, you divert organics from landfills and create a nutrient-rich soil amendment that is great for your garden,” he said.

For upcoming workshops in your area, visit www.LessIsMore.org/Workshops.

The county also offers composting bins at wholesale prices at three locations:

1. South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real, Santa Barbara

2. North County Public Works Building, 620 W. Foster Road, Orcutt

3. Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos

Using a green-waste recycling bin is another way to help complete the organics loop. This loop starts when grass, leaves, flowers and other yard materials are discarded into the bin.

These materials are collected and chipped into mulch, which is then distributed to local residents and farmers.

“The main benefit of mulching is water conservation and nutrient input," said Joey Costa, mulch program coordinator. "Returning this mulch to the soil completes the organics loop, with many positive impacts for any garden.”

Residents can get load-your-own mulch for free at the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station and the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station.

For details visit www.LessIsMore.org/Mulch or call 681-4981 in south county, 686-5084 in north county.

For more information about the Backyard Composting Program, visit the county’s recycling website, www.LessIsMore.org/Compost or call 882-3618.

— Sam Dickinson for Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.