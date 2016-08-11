‘Dig for Gold!’ Olympics Viewing Party to Raise Funds for Cabrillo Pavilion Renovation

The Parks and Recreation Community (PARC) Foundation will host “Dig for Gold!,” an Olympics viewing party at the Cabrillo Pavilion from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016.

The viewing party will feature the Rio Olympics women’s beach volleyball medal matches on a large-scale LED viewing wall as well as appetizers and a hosted bar.

A beach volleyball demonstration match will be played on a special exhibition court on the beach in front of the Cabrillo Pavilion Bathhouse.

“This will be a fun and unique event to celebrate the Olympics,” said Rich Hanna, assistant parks and recreation director for the City of Santa Barbara. “We’re also excited to bring together the Santa Barbara sporting community at the Cabrillo Pavilion, which will soon be renovated, bringing a world-class recreation center to the people of Santa Barbara.”

Tickets to the event are $25 per person and are available at http://bit.ly.com/DigForGold. All proceeds from the event will support the Cabrillo Pavilion renovation project.

— Summers Case is the marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.