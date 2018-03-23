Dig In to a Delicious Superfood Salad That’s Super Easy to Make

Dressing
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoon pure maple syrup or raw honey
1 clove garlic, minced
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon sea salt
Ground black pepper, to taste
Salad
8 cups baby spinach leaves
2 cups finely chopped red cabbage
1½ cups cooked quinoa
1 cup blueberries
1 cup broccoli sprouts or sprouts of choice
¼ cup chopped unsalted Brazil nuts
1 6- or 7-ounce BPA-free can wild salmon, preferably without bones
1 large avocado, peeled, pitted and cubed
Preparation
Prepare dressing: In a medium bowl or jar with lid, whisk or shake together all dressing ingredients.
Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl and toss to coat with the dressing.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
— Source: Clean Eating Magazine