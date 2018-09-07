Dig Your Roots During Family History Month at Santa Barbara Genealogical Society

October is recognized as Family History Month and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society (SBCGS) is celebrating with an open House 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at 316 Castillo St., Santa Barbara.

There also will be a month of genealogy classes and workshops, free for members and a small donation for non-members.

At the open house, visitors can tour the SBCGS Sahyun Library, meet the society’s expert genealogists, connect with special interest groups. and learn more about how to jump-start family research.

The special interest groups include DNA genealogy, Jewish Genealogy; Italian Genealogy, Writing Support, German Genealogy, Nikkei Genealogy, Technology and Genealogy, French Canadian Gen, and World War I Genealogy.

For the schedule of classes, visit www.sbgen.org.

There will also be an art show at the Sahyun with art from Santa Barbara County school children, all about parents and grandparents called Do Something Grand.

For more information, call 805-884-9909 or email [email protected]

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.