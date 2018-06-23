Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:13 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Natural History Museum Undergoing Makeover

Museum will remain open during the restoration period

An artist’s rendering of the new, permanent Butterfly Pavilion.
An artist’s rendering of the new, permanent Butterfly Pavilion. (Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History)
By Andy Silverman/Chris Davis for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History | August 24, 2017 | 12:48 p.m.

As the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History enters its second century of service to the community, it has a number of renovations lined up as part of Phase I in its Centennial Campaign Project.

These include improvements to the museum’s Backyard and Nature Clubhouse; enhancement of such exhibits as the Cartwright, Mammal, and Bird halls; and a transformation of the Butterfly Pavilion. Construction is slated to begin in early September and run through June 2018.

Highlights of the new exhibits:

» A permanent Butterfly Pavilion will provide a year 'round space for programs including Butterflies Alive! and a world of outdoor experiences.

» The new Santa Barbara Gallery will give visitors an in-depth look at the science and nature that makes the Central Coast a vibrant region.

» Veteran and novice birders can enjoy upgrades to the Bird Habitat Hall, a showcase of the Central Coast's diverse bird population, featuring Ray Strong’s dioramas.

»  The updated Mammal Hall will provide a clear interpretation of the modern relationship between people and the species represented in the restored and upgraded dioramas.

There also will be campus-wide improvements such as:

» Renovations to landscaping and paths to create a more seamless, integrated experience for visitors, including ADA and stroller-compliant access.

» Enhancements to the Backyard and Nature Clubhouse outdoor educational and exploration space.

» A pedestrian-safe arrival corridor, making it easier for guests to safely walk from the parking lot to the museum entry.

» Puesta del Sol Esplanade, a new pedestrian path along the historic stegosaurus wall, will provide safe access to Mission Canyon Road, featuring the original 1922 design.

The museum will remain open during all phases of construction, with some special areas being created for visitors to enjoy. For example, during renovations to the Backyard and Nature Clubhouse, an outdoor nature area called BaseCamp will be opening on the south side of Mission Creek.

“We couldn’t be more excited about these improvements,” said Luke Swetland, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

“These renovations will provide a more dynamic, memorable experience for our guests, and will help further educate the community about the relationship between humans and the natural environment,” he said.

“The public portion of our capital campaign for the renovation of the museum will kick off at the Sept. 8 groundbreaking, so there is still time to get involved and help support this exciting and unique project,” said Swetland.

“Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we have reached 84 percent of our $20 million campaign goal to date," he said.

"There are a number of ways for local community members and businesses to get involved and push this project across the finish line, including naming opportunities for many of our new exhibits and visitor areas,” Swetland said.

To be part of the museum's renovation efforts, or to follow its progress, visit www.sbnature.org or call the development office, 682-4711 ext. 110.

— Andy Silverman/Chris Davis for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 