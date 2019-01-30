Pixel Tracker

National Association of Women Business Owners Ventura Event Examines Digital Marketing

By Diane de Mailly for National Association of Women Business Owners Ventura County | January 30, 2019 | 10:33 a.m.

Community members are invited to join the National Association of Women Business Owners, Ventura County (NAWBO VC) for a panel discussion on digital marketing, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Wedgewood Banquet Center, 901 Sterling Hills Drive, Camarillo.

Topics surrounding social media include Facebook Shop, email campaigns, and blogging. The dinner meeting is open to all; seats may be reserved at www.NAWBOVC.org.

Social media and marketing experts who will speak include:

Aly Nagel, a social media strategist, speaker, writer, and founder of Don’t Call Me Pretty, which she began on Instagram as a place to empower women and girls to feel confident in their own skin.

Nicole Wise, a professional photographer who has taken her love for photography, degree in design, and experience with social media to create Wise Photography and Social Media to help capture and market local businesses and products.

Amber Wallace, president/CEO of Dowitcher Designs, an integrated marketing agency providing strategic marketing, design and technology services. Wallace holds a bachelor’s degree in creative studies and an MBA from UC Irvine.

The panel will be moderated by Rose Hayden-Smith, author, educator, digital strategist and 30-year academic at the University of California.

The evening is sponsored by Coverly Professional Services, Inc., a marketing project management firm in Ventura.

“Digital marketing is continually evolving and changing, and women business owners need to keep up or run the risk of falling behind,” said Diane de Mailly, president, NAWBO Ventura County. “That’s why I’m so pleased that our chapter is hosting this panel of experts.

“The topic is both relevant and timely. In fact, I’m looking forward to picking up a few tips for my business.”

Membership in NAWBO Ventura County is open to women sole proprietors, partners and corporate owners as well as those companies and organizations that support women-owned businesses. For more, visit www.nawbovc.org.

— Diane de Mailly for National Association of Women Business Owners Ventura County.

 

