Digital West Founder to Speak to Young Professionals Forum

Tim Williams, founder/CEO of Digital West, will be the keynote speaker at the July 18 monthly meeting of Santa Maria Connect!, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce network for emerging professionals.

Santa Maria Connect! is a forum for young professionals to build networks and access professional development opportunities.

Williams will share his journey with Digital West and the importance of connectivity, what it means to today’s business, and how Digital West is making headway in an industry that has been choked by the old telco and cable companies.

He will also share insight about what Pacific Coast Broadband Consortium has been working on regionally.

RSVP by July 17. For more information about the event, contact the Chamber of Commerce, 925-2403 ext. 814. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided at the event.

— Alex Magana for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.