Friday, May 4 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dignitaries Dedicate Airport Safety Improvements

Runway overrun areas cap airfield construction project. Next up: A new terminal.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 3, 2008 | 9:25 p.m.

{mosimage}

It was decades in the making, but the aggravation of the arduous Santa Barbara Airport safety improvement project was all smoothed over like a newly paved runway Thursday.

Dozens of dignitaries descended on the Signature Flight Support hangar for a briefing by airport director Karen Ramsdell, a catered luncheon, and a perimeter tour of the airport and its $35 million airfield safety projects. The Federal Aviation Administration-required upgrades were completed just last month after three years of construction.

That was the easy part.

What preceded the construction was more than 20 years of planning and environmental review that eventually required approvals from 19 different governmental agencies. Adding to the challenge was the fact that the 1,000-acre airport is flanked by urban areas and a major university and it sits in the middle of what amounts to one sprawling wetland hard by the Goleta Slough.

The safety renovations mandated by the FAA included 1,000-foot overrun areas at each end of the main runway, new runway markings and a new taxiway. While the overrun areas did not change the runway’s 6,052-foot length, its position was shifted 800 feet to the west to accommodate the extra space.

Carneros and Tecolotito creeks were rerouted to accommodate the shift — a move that paid off when a corporate jet malfunctioned on takeoff last year and skidded to a halt more than 400 feet beyond the runway. The $30 million aircraft and its passengers and crew traveled well beyond where Tecolotito Creek had previously crossed the area.

Meanwhile, extensive environmental mitigation efforts were undertaken that led to the creation of new creek habitat and wetlands, the restoration of native plants, and a long-range plan to enhance the Goleta Slough’s ecosystem.

Once aboard two Santa Barbara Airbus mini-coaches, Ramsdell and assistant director Hazel Johns proudly narrated the airfield tour, which ended with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting near the runway’s west end. Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum did the honors, assisted by Councilwomen Iya Falcone and Helene Schneider. Other officials participating in the day’s festivities were Goleta Mayor Michael Bennett and Council members Roger Aceves, Jean Blois and Eric Onnen; Santa Barbara Councilmen Roger Horton and Grant House; Santa Barbara City Administrator Jim Armstrong; Goleta Union School District Superintendent Kathy Boomer; and FAA regional director George Aiken and his senior staff.

The safety project’s completion won’t mean the end of construction any time soon. Within a few years, nearly 1 million passengers a year are expected to fly in and out of the airport. To meet their needs, an expanded airline terminal project will break ground later this year that includes a new, 6,000-square-foot, two-story terminal; the relocation and rehabilitation of the iconic existing terminal built in the early 1940s; a reconfigured short-term parking lot; and a new terminal loop road.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Airport. Click here for more information on the airline terminal project.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 