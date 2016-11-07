Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:20 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Dignity Health to Offers Talks on Palliative Care

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health Central Coast | November 7, 2016 | 9:44 a.m.

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center (all Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals), are offering ongoing educational sessions to inform community members about the benefits of palliative care.

The next session will be 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Luis Oasis Senior Center, 420 Soares Ave., Santa Maria, and will include speaker Dr. Larry Foreman, medical director of palliative care at Marian Regional Medical Center.   

Dignity Health Central Coast’s Palliative Care Program involves a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, social workers, and chaplains to improve the quality of life for those with a life-limiting illness.

“Palliative care offers our patients and their loved ones a sense of comfort during often very difficult times,” said Dr. Foreman. “We have a comprehensive team of professionals committed to easing the physical, emotional, and spiritual suffering as associated with life-limiting illnesses.”

The upcoming session will educate attendees on the advantages of palliative care and how to coordinate care with a patient’s primary-care physician.

Patients are eligible for palliative-care services whether they have recently been diagnosed, are in active treatment, have completed therapy, or are nearing the end of life. Primary palliative care services include, but are not limited to:

Pain and symptom management
Emotional and spiritual support
Coordination of care and communication between patients, families, physicians and other health care providers
Support for loved ones and caregivers
Information on Advance Care Planning, including benefits and burdens of life-sustaining and life extending measures
Referrals to community resources

For more about the program or for future informational session dates, call 739-3398.

— Sara San Juan for Dignity Health Central Coast.

 

