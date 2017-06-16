Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:46 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Dignity Health Accepting Community Grants Applications

By Patty Herrera for Dignity Health Central Coast | June 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.


The grants help provide critical health and human services to San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County residents

Dignity Health Central Coast, which includes French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC), Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (AGCH), are accepting applications for Dignity Health Community grants.

The maximum amount available for funding an Affordable Care Community’s project, a collaboration of community organizations, is $100,000.

The Dignity Health Community Grants Program seeks to partner with other nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the health and quality of life of the communities Dignity Health serves, as well as exemplify Dignity’s five core values.

Those values are dignity, collaboration, justice, stewardship and excellence.

Projects to be funded must involve collaboration with other organizations, as well as one of the Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals.

Grant funds are to be used to provide services to underserved populations, and the proposed program must integrate one or more of the following strategic priorities indentified in the Central Coast Service Area Community Health Needs Assessment report:

» Education (MRMC service area only)

» Access to Healthcare, overcoming barriers to access, including lack of providers, and lack of health insurance (FHMC service area only)

» Behavioral/Mental Health, lack of resources and awareness of resources

» Homelessness, lack of affordable housing and shelters

» Cancer Screenings, lack of providers and awareness of basic screenings

» Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke, lack of providers and lack of awareness

Last year, Dignity Health Central Coast awarded $271,821 in grant funding to four unique, community nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

To review the criteria and apply for the 2018 grants, visit https://www.dignityhealth.org/about-us/community-health/grant-programs/community-grants.

Grant funding decisions will be announced in November with checks awarded at a celebration breakfast in January 2018.

For more information about the Community Grant application process, contact Patty Herrera, 542-6268 or Sandy Underwood, 739-3593.

For more information visit www.arroyograndehospital.org; www.frenchmedicalcenter.org; www.marianmedicalcenter.org.

— Patty Herrera for Dignity Health Central Coast.

 
