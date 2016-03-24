Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Dignity Health Central Coast, American Heart Association to Lead National Walking Day Events

By Tamara White for the American Heart Association | March 24, 2016 | 2:35 p.m.

As cardiac health care leaders and premier sponsors of National Walking Day, Dignity Health Central Coast is pleased to once again host National Walking Day activities on the French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center campuses Wednesday, April 6.

FHMC and MRMC provide the latest and most advanced award-winning cardiac care, with FHMC having been named a Top 50 Cardiac Hospital by Truven Health Analytics, and MRMC rated among the top 10 percent in the nation for cardiac care by Healthgrades, a leading hospital ratings institution.

In addition, this year FHMC and MRMC each received a five-star rating for heart attack treatment from Healthgrades, among numerous other honors for outstanding cardiac care. As such, it is our mission at Dignity Health Central Coast to promote and encourage our community to embrace heart-healthy lifestyles.

In keeping with the spirit of good health, the community is encouraged to join our Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals and the American Heart Association at either hospital campus for National Walking Day as together we lace up our sneakers and make  a commitment to live heart healthy.

The group will take a short walk on American Heart Association walking paths at each of the hospital campuses in recognition of National Walking Day, followed by a heart-healthy snack provided by Subway.

A National Walking Day proclamation will also be presented by local elected officials.

National Walking Day emphasizes the importance of regular physical activity to good health, and FHMC is pleased to hold this important occasion in its Outdoor Fitness Zone, which was the first outdoor fitness zone at a hospital in the state of California. 

This fitness zone is open to the community, as is the bike path, which is part of the city’s bike path that will eventually connect San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach.

The Outdoor Fitness Zone opened in 2009, along with the American Heart Association Walking Paths, where National Walking Day events will take place.

Likewise, MRMC opened American Heart Association walking paths in 2015, with a one mile route option and a 1.5 mile option leading around the campus and through the beautiful Ferini-Ardantz Healing Garden and Courtyard.

These walking paths are open to our community and are a step toward heart disease prevention and reducing heart disease in the Santa Maria area.

With the general public spending more time at work and sitting in front of a screen than ever before, they are becoming less active, which can increase risk of heart disease, stroke and other diseases.

The first Wednesday in April kicks off a month-long celebration designed to help us all become more active. National Walking Day participants are encouraged to take 30 minutes out of their day to get up and walk.

Lisa Dosch, executive director of the American Heart Association, Central Coast, praised Dignity Health Central Coast for its dedication to promoting wellness in the community.

“We would like to thank the Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals for committing to the health of all of their employees, visitors and the community at large by taking part in National Walking Day,” Dosch said.

Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing at the American Heart Association.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 