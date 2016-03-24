Dignity Health Central Coast, American Heart Association to Lead National Walking Day Events

As cardiac health care leaders and premier sponsors of National Walking Day, Dignity Health Central Coast is pleased to once again host National Walking Day activities on the French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center campuses Wednesday, April 6.

FHMC and MRMC provide the latest and most advanced award-winning cardiac care, with FHMC having been named a Top 50 Cardiac Hospital by Truven Health Analytics, and MRMC rated among the top 10 percent in the nation for cardiac care by Healthgrades, a leading hospital ratings institution.

In addition, this year FHMC and MRMC each received a five-star rating for heart attack treatment from Healthgrades, among numerous other honors for outstanding cardiac care. As such, it is our mission at Dignity Health Central Coast to promote and encourage our community to embrace heart-healthy lifestyles.

In keeping with the spirit of good health, the community is encouraged to join our Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals and the American Heart Association at either hospital campus for National Walking Day as together we lace up our sneakers and make a commitment to live heart healthy.

The group will take a short walk on American Heart Association walking paths at each of the hospital campuses in recognition of National Walking Day, followed by a heart-healthy snack provided by Subway.

A National Walking Day proclamation will also be presented by local elected officials.

National Walking Day emphasizes the importance of regular physical activity to good health, and FHMC is pleased to hold this important occasion in its Outdoor Fitness Zone, which was the first outdoor fitness zone at a hospital in the state of California.

This fitness zone is open to the community, as is the bike path, which is part of the city’s bike path that will eventually connect San Luis Obispo to Avila Beach.

The Outdoor Fitness Zone opened in 2009, along with the American Heart Association Walking Paths, where National Walking Day events will take place.

Likewise, MRMC opened American Heart Association walking paths in 2015, with a one mile route option and a 1.5 mile option leading around the campus and through the beautiful Ferini-Ardantz Healing Garden and Courtyard.

These walking paths are open to our community and are a step toward heart disease prevention and reducing heart disease in the Santa Maria area.

With the general public spending more time at work and sitting in front of a screen than ever before, they are becoming less active, which can increase risk of heart disease, stroke and other diseases.

The first Wednesday in April kicks off a month-long celebration designed to help us all become more active. National Walking Day participants are encouraged to take 30 minutes out of their day to get up and walk.

Lisa Dosch, executive director of the American Heart Association, Central Coast, praised Dignity Health Central Coast for its dedication to promoting wellness in the community.

“We would like to thank the Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals for committing to the health of all of their employees, visitors and the community at large by taking part in National Walking Day,” Dosch said.

— Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing at the American Heart Association.