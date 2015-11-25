Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:25 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Dignity Health Central Coast Hospice Will Memorialize Loved Ones Lost at Tree Lighting Ceremony

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health | November 25, 2015 | 10:55 a.m.

The holiday season can be an especially difficult time for those dealing with grief over the loss of a loved one and Dignity Health Central Coast Hospice is preparing to host the annual remembrance ceremony Light Up a Life to honor loved ones that have passed.

Dignity Health Central Coast Hospice invites members of Santa Maria, Lompoc and the surrounding communities to join in the annual Light Up a Life celebration where members of the public honor and remember the lives of family members and loved ones who are no longer with us.

The Dignity Health Hospice Light Up a Life ceremony will take at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, at the First United Methodist Church at 311 South Broadway, Santa Maria.

The community event will be a candlelight celebration that will feature music, reflections, a photo montage, the reading of the names of those being remembered and the lighting of a memorial tree in their honor.

“This significant Light Up a Life ceremony is a very special way to start the holiday season and honor loved ones we have lost,” says Sue Barse, director of hospice for Dignity Health.  “The ceremony is very meaningful, and the many attendees understand and share the feelings of grief that come along with the loss of a loved one.”

Dignity Health Hospice recognizes death as the final stage of life and exists to enable hospice patients to live their final days surrounded by their loved ones. Hospice reaffirms the right of every person and family to fully participate in the final stages of life.

To memorialize a loved one at Light up a Life and to have their name read aloud during the ceremony, community members can purchase a light on the Dignity Health Hospice Memorial Tree for $25.

All event donations will support Dignity Health Hospice and Home Care programs and services.

If community members wish to participate in the annual Light Up a Life ceremony, they can contact the MRMC Foundation at 805.739.3595.  In addition, those wanting to include pictures in the ceremony’s photo montage can call Sue Barse at 805.739.3930.  

Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.

 

