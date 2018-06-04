Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals Achieve ‘A’ Rating for Patient Safety

The Dignity Health hospitals of the Central Coast, which include Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, are pleased to share a recent rating report from The Leapfrog Group, which focuses on patient safety.

The group, a leading hospital ratings organization, awards hospitals based on safety, quality of care and value metrics. All three hospitals received a letter grade of “A.”

The Leapfrog Group scores an “A” to hospitals that achieve the best hospital safety performance score, using a set of 28 national measures. This is yet another documented example of how Dignity Health continuously strives to ensure that patients receive the highest level of care and compassion.

The Leapfrog Group provides consumers ranked statistics and informative data for selecting a medical center. The premise of the group is to provide accessibility to the public while allowing medical facilities the opportunity to measure improvements. Dignity Health actively participates in the program, and the process offers a calculable opportunity for standardized advancements in the care, safety and quality of patients.

“Quality, safety, and service are at the heart of everything we do for our patients," said Gene Keller, M.D., vice president for quality for the Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals. "Each extra effort and moment we take can make the difference to ensuring our patients’ comfort and safety. Our physicians, employees and volunteers are committed to providing the highest possible care for our patients and we appreciate The Leapfrog Group’s acknowledgment of our results. These publicly reported ratings will allow patients to make more informed decision about their care.

“We voluntarily participate in many other quality and performance initiatives. Leapfrog is one of many similar reports that measure quality and safety that may be used by consumers in making an informed decision about their care.”

Leapfrog’s hospital safety scores are calculated under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel, and the ratings represent a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. More than 2,500 general U.S. hospitals were assigned safety scores this fall. A full analysis of the data and methodology used is available at www.hospitalsafetyscore.org.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of Leapfrog, emphasizes the importance of patients knowing a hospital is safe.

“As patients begin to take a more active role in selecting where to receive health care, it has never been more important to focus on hospital safety and transparency," she said. "The ‘A’ hospitals, including Dignity Health hospitals of the Central Coast, are helping us to raise the standards of health care nationwide.”

Dignity Health hospitals of the Central Coast continuously strive to provide renowned care, advanced technology and compassion throughout their spectrum of services. Their commitment to excellence and their levels of skillful practice continue to distinguish them as leaders in the industry.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.