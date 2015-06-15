All Three Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals Achieve Advanced Stroke Certification

Advice

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center are proud to announce they have all achieved Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification by The Joint Commission.

This advanced certification highlights our Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals’ continued dedication and commitment to provide excellent health care and enhanced patient care so our community does not have to travel out of the area for specialized services.

Dignity Health Central Coast is the largest network of Primary Stroke Center hospitals on the Central Coast including a breadth of neurological care services, when combined, unavailable anywhere else in the surrounding area. A collaborative stroke management team, available 24/7, is prepared to treat the most complex cases of stroke from within the California Central Coast region and beyond.

“Our teams are committed to a continuous effort towards improvement, innovation, and an enhanced level of patient care. The achievement of the Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification for all three of our Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals commemorates this dedication to enact more efficient programs, procedures and technologies,” said Nicholas Slimack, M.D., Neuroscience Services medical director.

Dignity Health Central Coast Neuroscience Services’ stroke program is unique, offering patients with an extensive continuum of care, from exceptional Emergency Department treatment to in-house Acute Rehabilitation.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our hard work in improving quality of care for our brain injury population through the achievement of advanced stroke certification. We look forward to helping stroke survivors rehabilitate into their communities at our Dignity Health Primary Stroke Centers,” said Julia Bryson, M.D., acute rehabilitation medical director.

Additionally, the Dignity Health Telemedicine Network brings together highly specialized physicians, which include tele-neurology specialists, and state-of-the-art technology to offer patients immediate access to advanced medical care. The Dignity Health Telemedicine Network allows remote partner facilities to leverage the expertise, experience and technology that have helped Dignity Health’s Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center achieve recognition from The Joint Commission as Primary Stroke Centers on the Central Coast.

The Joint Commission is a non-profit organization that accredits more than 20,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. The Joint Commission aims to continuously improve health care for the public by inspiring health centers to improve their programs and procedures to provide safer and more efficient care to patients.

“Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center have thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of stroke patients through its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers,” said Michele Sacco, M.S., interim executive director of The Joint Commission Certification Programs. “We commend each hospital for becoming a leader in stroke care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for stroke patients in its community.”

To request additional information about Dignity Health Central Coast neurological care and our telecommunicated services, call the Dignity Health Central Coast Neuroscience Services at 805.473.7629.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health Central Coast.