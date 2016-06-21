Dignity Health Central Coast to Host Community Grant Writer’s Workshop

Dignity Health Central Coast is pleased to announce the start of its Community Grant application process, beginning with a Community Grant Writer’s Workshop from 1-4 p.m. June 29, 2016, at the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Annex Conference Room.

The maximum amount available for funding an Affordable Care Community project is $100,000.

The Dignity Health Community Grants Program seeks to partner with other nonprofit organizations who are working to improve the health and quality of life of the communities it serves, as well as exemplify Dignity Health’s five core values: dignity, collaboration, justice, stewardship and excellence.

Projects to be funded must involve collaboration with other organizations as well as one Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals.

Grant funds are to be used to provide services to underserved populations, and the proposed program must integrate one or more of the following four strategic priorities identified in the Central Coast Service Area Community Health Needs Assessment report:

» Education (Marian Regional Medical Center service area only)

» Access to healthcare, overcoming barriers to access, including lack of providers and lack of health insurance (French Hospital Medical Center service area only)

» Behavioral and mental health, including lack of resources and awareness of resources

» Homelessness, including lack of affordable housing and shelters

» Cancer screenings, including lack of providers and awareness of basic screenings

» Cardiovascular disease and stroke, including lack of providers and awareness

If you believe your organization can meet these expectations, Dignity Health Central Coast invites you to the take part in the Writer’s Workshop.

For more information about the Community Grant application process, contact Patty Herrera at 805.542.6268.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist at Dignity Health Central Coast.