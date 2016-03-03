Dignity Health Central Coast Hospitals Earn Numerous Healthgrades Awards, Five Star Ratings

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center are pleased to announce that they’ve collectively received 44 awards from Healthgrades, the leading online resource helping consumers make informed decisions in order to find the right doctor, the right hospital and the right care.

Dignity Health Central Coast’s achievement is part of new findings and data released on Healthgrades.com and in the Healthgrades 2016 Report to the Nation.

Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance based on more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records for the most recent three-year time period available from over 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 36 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

Among its 44 honors from Healthgrades, AGCH, FHMC and MRMC received five-star awards for clinical outcomes and service excellence awards. A five-star rating indicates that a hospital’s clinical outcomes are better than expected when treating the condition or conducting the procedure being evaluated.

“These honors are a testament of Dignity Health Central Coast’s commitment to the highest level of safe, quality health care services that our employees and physicians provide each and every day,” says Charles J. Cova, senior vice president of operations at Dignity Health. “We have made and continue to make a significant commitment to education and training, and we continue to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that enable our staff and physicians to provide the highest quality of care available.”

Healthgrades independently measures hospitals based on data that hospitals submit to the federal government. No hospital can opt in or out of the analysis, and no hospital pays to be measured. Healthgrades risk adjusts for patient demographic characteristics and clinical risk factors, thereby taking into account how sick patients are upon admission.

“The Healthgrades analysis shows that not all hospitals perform equally in all procedures, so it is important that consumers do their homework when selecting a hospital,” said Evan Marks, chief strategy officer for Healthgrades. “Those hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades distinction have demonstrated a commitment to exceptional clinical quality care.”

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically better than expected), 3-star (statistically as expected), and 1-star (statistically worse than expected) categories.

Detailed performance information, such as cohort-specific outcomes data and quality achievements, as well as more information on the Healthgrades 2016 Report to the Nation, including the complete methodology, can be found at www.healthgrades.com/quality.

Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

» Healthgrades Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence for three years in a row (2014-16)

» Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care in 2016

» Five Star rating for treatment of Heart Attack (2016), Total Knee Replacement (2014-16), Hip Fracture Treatment (2014-16), Stroke (2014-16), Carotid Surgery (2010-16), Esophageal/Stomach Surgeries (2016), Colorectal Surgeries (2014-16), Treatment of GI Bleed (2012-16), Treatment of Sepsis (2011-16), Respiratory Failure (2013-16)

» Healthgrades Stroke Care Excellence Award for two years in a row (2015-16)

» Healthgrades Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award for two years in a row (2015-2016)

» Healthgrades 2016 General Surgery Excellence Award

» Healthgrades 2016 Critical Care Excellence Award

» Healthgrades 2015 Women’s Health Excellence Award

» Ranked Among the Top 10 percent in the nation for Treatment of Stroke for two years in a row (2015-16), Overall GI services (2015-16), General Surgery (2016), GI Medical Treatment (2016), Critical Care (2016), Women’s Health (2015)

» Ranked Among the Top 5 percent in the nation for Critical Care (2016) and Patient Safety (2015)

» Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award in 2015 (Arroyo)

» Ranked Among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for Patient Safety in 2015 (Arroyo)

French Hospital Medical Center

» Five-Star rating for Treatment of Heart Attack, (2009-16), Treatment of Heart Failure, (2013-16), Pacemaker Procedures (2014-16), Total Knee Replacement (2003-16), Total Hip Replacement (2010-16), Hip Fracture Treatment (2011-16), Treatment of Pneumonia (2011-16), Treatment of Bowel Obstruction (2016), Treatment f Sepsis (2012-16)

» Ranked Among the top 10 percent in the Nation for Joint Replacement (2010-16), Overall Pulmonary Services (2015-16) and Patient Safety (2013-15)

» Ranked among the top 5 percent in the nation for Overall Pulmonary Services (2016) and Patient Safety (2013-15)

» Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award for seven years in a row (2010-16)

» Healthgrades Pulmonary Care Excellence Award for two years in a row (2015-16)

» Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award for three years in a row (2013-15)

Dignity Health Central Coast’s new Healthgrades awards can also be viewed by clicking here.

— Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist at Dignity Health.