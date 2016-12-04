Dignity Health Hospice Invites Community to Join Light Up a Life Remembrance Ceremony

The holiday season can be an especially difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one.

Dignity Health Hospice invites members of Santa Maria, Lompoc and surrounding Central Coast communities to join in its annual Light Up a Life celebration where members of the public honor and remember the lives of family members and loved ones who are no longer with us.

The Dignity Health Hospice Light Up a Life ceremony will take place in Santa Maria from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 311 S. Broadway.

The community remembrance ceremony will feature music, poems, the reading of the names of those being remembered this year and a photomontage. During the reading of the names, candles will be lit, symbolizing the memory of loved ones being remembered. Participants will also receive a symbol of the evening as they leave.

“The Light Up a Life event is a beautiful ceremony to start the holiday season, honoring those who we are missing during the holiday season,” hospice volunteer Christine Meugniot said. “The ceremony is very meaningful, and there are many people attending who understand and share the feelings of those grieving the loss of a loved one.”

Dignity Health Hospice recognizes death as the final stage of life and exists to enable hospice patients to live their final days surrounded by their loved ones. Hospice reaffirms the right of every person and family to fully participate in the final stages of life.

Loved ones can be honored with the reading of their name for a suggested donation of $25. All event donations received will help support Dignity Health Hospice and Home Care programs and services.

Memorial lights are be available for purchase through the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation. To participate in Dignity Health Hospice's annual Light Up a Life ceremony, community members can call the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation at 805.739.3595.

— Kailey Cox is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health.