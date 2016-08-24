Dignity Health Hospice Seeking Volunteers

Dignity Health Hospice is seeking volunteers from throughout the Central Coast to help in its mission to provide compassionate and supportive end-of-life care to patients and their loved ones.

Dignity Health Hospice is a team of health care professionals who work together to care for and support patients and their families with a life-limiting illness. This care is provided where the patient resides and aims to help the patient maintain the highest quality of life possible.

Hospice volunteers will have an opportunity to make an important difference in the lives of Dignity Health patients and their loved ones.

Hospice volunteers are needed in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and the Atascadero area.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome and are needed both for office support, and in-home companionship.

Some of these opportunities include socialization, music enjoyment, arts and crafts, massage therapy and pet therapy.

Volunteers are also sought to simply sit with patients and their loved ones as a compassionate presence.

Hospice volunteer training is provided and is flexible to accommodate different schedules.

For more information on volunteering with Dignity Health Hospice, call 805.739.3830 x2061.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist representing Dignity Health.