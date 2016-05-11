Dignity Health Hospitals Earn Straight A’s From The Leapfrog Group

Dignity Health Central Coast’s Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center are pleased to share that all three hospitals received a letter grade of “A” on the most recent rating report from The Leapfrog Group, which focuses on patient safety.

These ratings are a testament to Dignity Health Central Coast’s ongoing commitment to providing highest level of care and compassion to the patients we serve.

The group, one of the nation’s leading hospital ratings organizations, awards hospitals based on safety, quality of care and value metrics. The Leapfrog Group scores an “A” to hospitals that achieve the best hospital safety performance score, using a set of 28 national measures.

The Leapfrog Group provides consumers ranked statistics and informative data for selecting a medical center. The premise of the group is to provide accessibility to the public while allowing medical facilities the opportunity to measure improvements.

Dignity Health actively participates in the program, and the process offers a calculable opportunity for standardized advancements in the care, safety and quality for patients.

“These publicly reported ratings empower patients and allow them to make more informed decisions about the facilities in which they receive their care,” says Gene Keller, M.D., vice president of quality for Dignity Health Central Coast. “Our dedicated team of physicians, employees and volunteers provide the highest levels of quality and care for our patients, and we are proud of The Leapfrog Group’s acknowledgment of these efforts.”

Leapfrog’s hospital safety scores are released twice a year and are calculated under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel. The ratings represent a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. A full analysis of the data and methodology used is available at www.hospitalsafetyscore.org.

Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals continuously strive to provide renowned care, advanced technology and compassion throughout its spectrum of services. Its commitment to excellence and levels of skillful practice continue to distinguish the system as a leader in the industry.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist at Dignity Health.