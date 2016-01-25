Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:01 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Dignity Health Partners With Schools Nationwide for The Great Kindness Challenge

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health | January 25, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Dignity Health, which includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, will once again be a presenting sponsor of The Great Kindness Challenge.

The Great Kindness Challenge was created by the nonprofit group Kids for Peace to promote anti-bullying and foster a culture of kindness. The challenge, taking place from Jan. 25-29, 2016, is one school week devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible from the 50-item checklist provided at GreatKindnessChallenge.org.

Like last year, many of the employees at Dignity Health will be taking the challenge alongside the students who will participate across the nation, matching their 50 good deeds with our own kind acts.

In keeping with Dignity Health’s culture of kindness, the hospital group has partnered with local schools to help spread kindness and instill the meaning of kind acts. 

This year’s Great Kindness Challenge has more than 6,000 participating schools with over 3 million students enrolled, amounting to 180 million acts of kindness in schools nationwide.

Using the provided checklist of 50 kind acts, students take the challenge and prove that bullying is weak and kindness is strong.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative that improves school climate and increases student engagement.

To learn more about the Great Kindness Challenge visit GreatKindnessChallenge.org.

Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist at Dignity Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 