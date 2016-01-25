Dignity Health Partners With Schools Nationwide for The Great Kindness Challenge

Dignity Health, which includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, will once again be a presenting sponsor of The Great Kindness Challenge.

The Great Kindness Challenge was created by the nonprofit group Kids for Peace to promote anti-bullying and foster a culture of kindness. The challenge, taking place from Jan. 25-29, 2016, is one school week devoted to performing as many acts of kindness as possible from the 50-item checklist provided at GreatKindnessChallenge.org.

Like last year, many of the employees at Dignity Health will be taking the challenge alongside the students who will participate across the nation, matching their 50 good deeds with our own kind acts.

In keeping with Dignity Health’s culture of kindness, the hospital group has partnered with local schools to help spread kindness and instill the meaning of kind acts.

This year’s Great Kindness Challenge has more than 6,000 participating schools with over 3 million students enrolled, amounting to 180 million acts of kindness in schools nationwide.

Using the provided checklist of 50 kind acts, students take the challenge and prove that bullying is weak and kindness is strong.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative that improves school climate and increases student engagement.

To learn more about the Great Kindness Challenge visit GreatKindnessChallenge.org.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist at Dignity Health.