Dignity Health Provides $234,235 in Grant Funding to Community Nonprofits

Community grant recipients with Dignity Health Central Coast leadership.
By Samantha Scroggin for Dignity Health Central Coast | February 9, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Dignity Health Central Coast, which includes Marian Regional Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and French Hospital Medical Center, is proud to announce it has awarded $234,235 in grant funding to five unique community nonprofit partnerships in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County.

Representatives from each organization were invited to a breakfast Jan. 26, 2016, where they were presented with checks to help aid in the critical health and human services they provide to county residents.

Grants are awarded through a Community Grants Program created by the Central Coast Service Area’s parent company Dignity Health. The intent of the annual community grant program is to help nonprofit organizations with an interest in building healthier communities by improving health and living conditions.

Criteria for this funding cycle were based on the following priority areas identified in the hospitals Community Benefits Report and Plan and Community Health Needs Assessment: access to healthcare, emergency room utilization, clinical conditions and mental health.

This year, the Dignity Health Community Grants were awarded to the following local Accountable Care Communities:

Community Network of Care

The “Community Network of Care” will provide clinical health services to the uninsured and underinsured of the Santa Maria and Guadalupe communities as well as provide prescription medications to manage chronic medical conditions and testing supplies for those living with diabetes.

Its fiscal agent is Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access, Inc., and its members of Accountable Care Community (ACC) include Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access, Inc., Eric Okerblom Memorial Clinic, The Catholic Worker Free Clinic, Marian Regional Medical Center, and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Through the program, ER utilization will be reduced by individuals with no medical home; individuals who are not compliant with their medication regiment will increase compliance; and individuals living with diabetes will become more compliant with their testing responsibilities.  

The benefit/change to the targeted population (the uninsured, underinsured, very low, low and moderate income children, adults, families, farmworkers, the disabled and seniors) is improved health status.

Latino Mental Health Enhancement Project

This project will address disparities in Latino mental health care by expanding access to culturally and linguistically appropriate psychotherapy and reducing barriers to treatment by mobilizing peer-based advocacy and support services in the region.  

Its fiscal agent is Community Counseling Center, and its members of ACC include Community Counseling Center, Women's Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County, Center for Family Strengthening of San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County Education Office's  Health Linkages Program and Transitions Mental Health Association.

The program will provide mental health psychotherapy services for 500 local low-income Latino residents in both San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties and will also provide peer advocacy, support, referrals and linkages and information and education to an anticipated 2,250 local low-income Latino residents.

Diabetes Impact Group Program

Diabetes Impact Group program will provide diabetes-specific food, diabetes education and diabetes care support.

Its fiscal agent is Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and its ACC includes Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Marian Regional Medical Center, Marian Community Clinics, Angel Food, and Salvation Army Santa Maria

The program aims to improve the lives of diabetic clients by providing clinical parameters (e.g. HbA1c) to measure improvement in their specific diabetes condition and nutrition counseling habits that will ensure continued long-term improvement in their diabetic condition.  

Working Together to Optimize Healthy Outcomes for the Uninsured and Underinsured

This collaboration expands the opportunity to elevate the general health of an underserved population and contribute social and economic benefits to the community by treating various medical issues and managing chronic conditions before they can escalate to more serious levels. 

Encourage appropriate patient utilization of facilities, such as clinic for non-emergencies rather than hospital ER.

Its fiscal agent is SLO Noor Foundation, and its ACC includes SLO Noor Foundation, Alliance for Pharmaceutical Access-APA, French Hospital Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital                                                                      

The program aims to improve the health and well-being of the uninsured through screening for early detection and education.

It also seeks to reduce and avoid ER visits for uncontrolled diabetic hyperglycemia and preventable cardiac events for at-risk patients via on-going monitoring, assisting patients gain self-management skills, and proactively promoting health education offerings.

Respite Care for the Medically Fragile Homeless in South San Luis Obispo County (5 Cities)

5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) will coordinate services for homeless patients being discharged from Arroyo Grande Community Hospital or those who are homeless and have sought emergency services but were not admitted for various reasons.

Additionally, 5CHC will work to expand coordination of short-term respite services for the homeless through community partners. 5CHC will provide benefits advocacy for SSI, SSDI and local benefit services.

Its fiscal agent is ​5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC), and its ACC includes 5Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC), Good Samaritan Shelter , Transitions Mental Health Association, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.                                              

The goal of the program is to help homeless client attain and retain permanent housing; secure a stable income; and develop long-term physical and mental well-being which will produce significant cost avoidance for AGCH and other medical providers by significantly reducing the heavy use of costly medical services by the targeted homeless subgroups.

Samantha Scroggin is a marketing specialist representing Dignity Health Central Coast.

 

