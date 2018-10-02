Tuesday, October 2 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Dignity Health Reminds Women to Get Annual Breast Exam

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health Central Coast | October 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

­Every year, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (AGCH), French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) and Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC) — Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals — recognize the significance of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and urge women to schedule their annual breast exams.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of death for women in the United States.

While most people are aware of breast cancer, Dignity Health Central Coast emphasizes the importance of women taking the necessary steps to detect this disease in its early stages, and inspiring others to do the same.

October serves as a gentle reminder of an annual mammogram, but breast health is of great importance all year long.

Early breast cancer usually does not have any symptoms. It is important for women to understand the role of breast self-exams in helping each woman become more familiar with her breasts, which may help identify abnormalities or changes.

It is also essential that women receive their regularly scheduled screening mammograms beginning at age 40 and continuing annually.

Mammograms catch up to 90 percent of breast cancers, even before symptoms appear, and breast cancers caught in their earliest stages have a 98 percent survival rate.

If there is a family history of breast cancer, consulting a physician regarding the appropriate age to begin screenings could be life-saving.

Dignity Health has partnered with several local organizations to offer free screening mammograms year round to those who may otherwise not afford them.

“During the month of October, we take extra care to highlight the importance of breast screening and early breast cancer detection, and we encourage women to make it a priority to schedule their annual breast exam,” said Katherine Guthrie, regional director of oncology, Dignity Health Central Coast.

“We continue to see advancements in care, and are proud to offer the latest imaging capabilities and cancer treatments available for our Central Coast residents,” she said.

Dignity Health Central Coast offers the latest in breast imaging technology, GE’s SenoClaire Breast Tomosynthesis.

This three-dimensional imaging detector delivers high-quality digital imagery at a low dose, delivering greater accuracy in determining the size, shape and location of any breast abnormalities.

This innovative breast imaging equipment captures multiple images of the entire breast, which allows specialized radiologists to see through layers of breast tissue and examine the breast from all viewpoints.

Dignity Health Central Coast also offers the area’s only Nurse Navigator program. When a patient receives a breast cancer diagnosis, it is vital to quickly coordinate all aspects of care.

Highly-skilled navigators guide patients and their families through a cancer journey, serving as an important source of information and support. Qualified nurse navigators are available at no cost to Dignity patients and can:

Help patients understand a cancer diagnosis and treatment options.
Coordinate communication between patients and their health care team.
Inform patients and their families about financial counseling, clinical trials, genetic counseling and other services.
Help patients and their families connect with Dignity’s programs as well as community services.

Schedule a mammogram today by calling the location nearest you:

AGCH Coastal Diagnostic Center, 805-481-4705.

FHMC Women’s Health and Imaging Center, 805-597-6700.

FHMC San Luis Diagnostic Center, 805-542-9700.

MRMC Breast Imaging Center at Mission Hope Cancer Center, 805-346-3490.

— Sara San Juan for Dignity Health Central Coast.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 