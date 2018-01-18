Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

Dillan Bennett Named Boys Volleyball Coach at Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 18, 2018 | 8:44 p.m.

Bishop Diego has named Dillan Bennett as its boys volleyball coach, athletic director Dan Peeters announced.

Dillan Bennett coached at Laguna Blanca and Dos Pueblos.
Bennett takes over for Brett McGarry, who stepped down after leading the Cardinals to back-to-back Tri-Valley League Championships during his first two years as coach.

“Dillan is a talented and accomplished coach with a track record of success and a bright future ahead of him," Peeters said. "I am thrilled to bring him on board and look forward working with him.”

Bennett, 26, and a Dos Pueblos alum, brings a wealth of coaching experience to the program.  He served Laguna Blanca’s boys indoor coach from 2009-2015, guiding the Owls to back-to-back trips to the CIF-SS semifinals in 2014 and 2015.  He also headed up the boys and girls sand teams while at Laguna Blanca.

Bennett was the head coach of the girls indoor volleyball team at Dos Pueblos from 2015-2016 and led the Chargers to their first post-season berth in four years during the 2016 season.

This past fall, he worked as an assistant coach for the SBCC women's volleyball team.

Bennett also has extensive club experience, having coached both boys and girls indoor and beach volleyball at the club level since 2009.  Moreover, he earned national recognition from the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2013, receiving the “30 Under 30" Award, which named him as one of the 30 top up-and-coming coaches in the country.

