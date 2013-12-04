Dine at Wine Cask in December and Give Back to C.A.R.E.4Paws

In the spirit of holiday giving this December, make a date for lunch at Wine Cask and help support local nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws.

Through its Charity Lunch Promotion, Wine Cask is donating 10 percent of guests’ checks to C.A.R.E.4Paws throughout the month when guests mention the organization to their servers.

C.A.R.E4Paws helps reduce pet overpopulation in Santa Barbara County’s shelters and assists with pet training and basic pet care for those in need. It also provides low-cost spay, neutering and veterinary care to low-income cat and dog owners.

It is currently running a fall fundraising campaign throughout the end of the year to raise funds for its important work. Wine Cask is proud to partner with C.A.R.E.4Paws and help provide homes for shelter animals this December. All guests need to do is grab a lunch partner, take a leisurely midday break at Wine Cask and mention C.A.R.E.4Paws to their server.

Enjoy a delectable lunch this month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, and Wine Cask will give back to one of Santa Barbara’s wonderful nonprofit organizations. Dine on seasonal favorites like the root salad with mizuna greens and goat cheese, and help support C.A.R.E. 4 Paws this holiday season.

Click here for more information on how to donate to C.A.R.E.4Paws.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to its patrons. Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.