Dine for Lunch at Wine Cask and Give Back to American Heart Association

This February, Wine Cask is giving back to the local chapter of the American Heart Association in support of National Heart Month and Go Red for Women, a campaign to help eradicate heart disease in women.

Through its Charity Lunch Promotion, Wine Cask is donating 10 percent of guests’ checks to the Santa Barbara chapter of American Heart Association throughout the month when guests mention the organization to their servers.

National Wear Red Day, on Feb. 6, is a campaign raising funds and awareness about heart disease, which is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States.

Wine Cask is proud to partner with the American Heart Association and offers several healthy menu options, including the grilled salmon with ratatouille and citrus vinaigrette, heirloom carrot salad with spiced yogurt — and go ahead, treat yourself to a glass of red wine! Packed with antioxidant properties, a glass of red wine could improve "good" HDL cholesterol! Guests can enjoy a heart-healthy lunch while dually giving back to American Heart Association.

Dine on Executive Chef David Rosner’s heart healthy fare at Wine Cask this month and support the American Heart Association.

The local chapter of the American Heart Association will be hosting its annual Go Red for Women luncheon on Feb. 27 at the Fess Parker DoubleTree. This event and broader campaign will educate women about their risks for heart disease and garner support for additional research for the prevention and treatment of heart disease.

To find out more about the local chapter of the American Heart Association’s notable efforts, follow it on Facebook by clicking here.

Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to its patrons.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Wine Cask.