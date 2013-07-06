Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 7:24 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Dine Out to Support Performing & Visual Arts Camp

By Miguel "Mikie" Cabrera for Performing & Visual Arts Camp | July 6, 2013 | 9:30 p.m.

Come to La Arcada Restaurant on Sunday for a fundraiser benefiting the Performing & Visual Arts Camp of Santa Barbara!

This year is PVAC’s 10th anniversary of giving our community’s youth the opportunities they deserve to sing, dance, act and express themselves in a safe and healthy environment. When you eat your breakfast, lunch, or dinner at La Arcada on July 7, you are helping another child fulfill his or her dreams of getting on the stage!

Live entertainment will be provided by the exceptionally delightful guitarist Soloman Johnson and enchanting vocalist Megan Wilson.

La Arcada Restaurant is located at 1112 State St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 805.965.5742 for reservations. For more information on the second session of PVAC, which begins Monday, July 8, call Mary Ann Helman at 805.682.2016.

See you there!

— Miguel “Mikie” Cabrera is studio manager of DMK Studio and represents the Performing & Visual Arts Camp.

 
