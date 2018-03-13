Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Probation Department Staff Honored

By Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department | March 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Opening remarks from Chief Tanja Heitman kicked off the Santa Barbara County Probation Department’s 33rd Annual Staff Recognition Dinner March 9 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.

The dinner honored probation personnel for their accomplishments in 2017. Award recipients included:

Support Staff of the Year: Nancy Valdez, Santa Maria administrative office professional; Vanessa Diffenderfer, Santa Barbara administrative office professional; and Roseanna Rojo, Lompoc administrative office orofessional.

Institutions Staff of the Year: Yoshi Sim, Los Prietos Boys Camp cook, and Senior Sonja Alcantar, Santa Maria Juvenile Hall deputy probation officer,

Deputy Probation Officer of the Year: Senior Shannon Harris, Santa Maria deputy probation officer; Senior Veronica Santana, Santa Barbara deputy probation officer; and Shane Lariba, Lompoc deputy probation officer.

Supervisor of the Year: Alejandra Ochoa, Santa Maria Juvenile Hall supervising probation officer.

Bulldog Award: All staff sworn and non-sworn assigned to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Star Award: Karyn Milligan, manager of research and special projects.

Chief’s Award: Senior Patti Stadler, Santa Maria administrative office professional.

Second Dist. Supervisor Janet Wolf was recognized for her years of support and was presented with a wooden tray hand-crafted by the youth at Los Prietos Boys camp.

The Board of Supervisors also presented service pins to employees with 20, 25 and 30 years of county service.  

— Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 