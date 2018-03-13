Probation Department Staff Honored

Opening remarks from Chief Tanja Heitman kicked off the Santa Barbara County Probation Department’s 33rd Annual Staff Recognition Dinner March 9 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.
The dinner honored probation personnel for their accomplishments in 2017. Award recipients included:
Support Staff of the Year: Nancy Valdez, Santa Maria administrative office professional; Vanessa Diffenderfer, Santa Barbara administrative office professional; and Roseanna Rojo, Lompoc administrative office orofessional.
Institutions Staff of the Year: Yoshi Sim, Los Prietos Boys Camp cook, and Senior Sonja Alcantar, Santa Maria Juvenile Hall deputy probation officer,
Deputy Probation Officer of the Year: Senior Shannon Harris, Santa Maria deputy probation officer; Senior Veronica Santana, Santa Barbara deputy probation officer; and Shane Lariba, Lompoc deputy probation officer.
Supervisor of the Year: Alejandra Ochoa, Santa Maria Juvenile Hall supervising probation officer.
Bulldog Award: All staff sworn and non-sworn assigned to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.
Star Award: Karyn Milligan, manager of research and special projects.
Chief’s Award: Senior Patti Stadler, Santa Maria administrative office professional.
Second Dist. Supervisor Janet Wolf was recognized for her years of support and was presented with a wooden tray hand-crafted by the youth at Los Prietos Boys camp.
The Board of Supervisors also presented service pins to employees with 20, 25 and 30 years of county service.
— Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.