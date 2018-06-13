Dinner and Concert Fundraiser to Benefit Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum

A special fundraiser for the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum will be held Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez.

The event, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., is a new addition to its weekend Vaqueros Show and will include a spaghetti and meatball dinner hosted by Grappolo’s Restaurant.

At 6:30 p.m., a benefit concert featuring several local singer/songwriters will be presented. Scheduled to appear are Carole and Terry Belmore, Jerry Stickel, Melissa Rugge and Travis Mersola. Each will be presenting their favorite country and rock songs.

Immediate following this performance, local country band Dusty Jugz will be providing dance music until 11 p.m.

The Maverick Saloon is located at 3687 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez. Tickets are available at the museum or at Maverick. Tickets are $25 per person and include dinner, concert and cover charges for the night. All proceeds go directly to the SYV Museum. Must be age 21 or older.

For more information, contact Mark Burnett at 805.245.2404 or [email protected].

— Mark Burnett represents the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum.