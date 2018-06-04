Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Dip In and Chip In at Cliff Drive Care Center Fundraiser

By Danielle Garcia for Cliff Drive Care Center | April 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Cliff Drive Care Center will hold its open house fundraiser, Day of the Dip: Salsa and Guacamole Showdown, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 29, in the parking lot of the Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, 1435 Cliff Drive.

The event will include appetizers including homemade tortillas, salsa and guacamole tasting, live music from Lito Hernandez’s Latin Jazz Collective, a bounce house and children’s corner, and tickets for drawings for multiple items.

The fundraiser supports the center's programs: Early Childhood Education, Senior Lunch Fellowship, and Counseling Referral Network.

The programs seek to provide loving, healthy community and places of healing in the midst of a world often filled with violence and the inability to respond well to difficult situations, the center said.

The community is invited to attend. It is not necessary to be present to win drawing prizes. Tickets can be purchased at: cliffdrivecarecenter.org.

Event tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 2-10, and free for children under 2. Tickets for the drawings will be available at the event for $5 each, six for $25 for smaller items, or $10 each or six for $50 for larger items.

The Children’s Program was established in 1963 with the opening of Cliff Drive Day Nursery. Today, it includes pre-school, pre-kindergarten, after-school and summer camp programs, under the direction of Jenny Yznaga.

“We create a safe, loving environment where children can simply be themselves,” Yznaga said.

Cliff Drive Care Center is a place where children ages 2-12 are taught compassion for others, conflict resolution, communication as a tool to work through differences, and cooperation, skills children need as they grow to lead the world.

Senior Lunch Fellowship was established in 1979 with the mission of providing “friendship, laughter, spiritual care, and a great lunch.” Senior luncheons provide a nutritious meal, community, and speakers and programs of interest.

One of the biggest needs of seniors is relationships. Having someone to visit them in the hospital and celebrate birthdays and other milestones has been great for the seniors, said Rev. Colleen Hurley-Bates, who oversees the program.

The meals are offered on the first and third Thursdays of the month and on a donation basis, “so no seniors are turned away if they can’t afford it,” she said. “I feel very enriched by their journey.”

She said seniors can share life stories, and even a few jokes, in front of the usual lunch crowd of up to 70.

Cliff Drive Counseling Programs began in 1995 to address the dynamics of family, marriage, parenting and healthy relationships.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 965-4286.

— Danielle Garcia for Cliff Drive Care Center.

 

