Diplomat and Author of ‘Love Does,’ Bob Goff, to Speak at Providence Fall Forum

Advice

The Fall Forum, now in its sixth year, brings persons of national importance to Santa Barbara to engage an idea of consequence. This year, diplomat Bob Goff will be the "just desserts and just gospel" program's featured speaker Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, at The Fess Parker.

Goff will present ideas to challenge guests' thinking about love and justice and taking actions small and large to show what love can do in the world.

Goff lives his life audaciously and with whimsy. He shares life stories, including how he came to be the Honorary Consul to the U.S. for the Republic of Uganda, in his book, Love Does.

The Fall Forum is more than a lecture. It is a fun event for the Santa Barbara community.

Stephen Newby and his Gospel Ensemble from Seattle, Wash., will have guests clapping and singing along to inspirational music.

Providence's new head of school, Dr. Scott Lisea, will host the program while guests enjoy cheeses, nuts and a memorable dessert.

This ticketed event raises funds for the school's Tuition Angel Scholarship Program. The school's board of directors have a goal to make a Providence education accessible for all families who desire this education for their children.

Providence, an independent Christian college preparatory school, serves students in preschool through high school.

Past Fall Forum speakers include Eric Metaxas, Hugh Hewitt, Dr. Ben Carson, Louis Zamperini and Dennis Prager.

Tickets are $125 per person. Sponsorships at several levels are also available.

For more information, and bios on the speaker and musician, please see the Fall Forum website.

— Elaine Rottman is the associate director of advancement at Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School.