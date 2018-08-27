Monday, August 27 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Direct Flights to Oakland, Las Vegas Added to Santa Barbara Airport Offerings

Contour Airlines will begin service in October with nonstop flights on 30-seat aircraft

plane Click to view larger
Contour Airlines will begin service at the Santa Barbara Airport in October with nonstop flights to Oakland and Las Vegas on 30-seat aircraft. (Contributed photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | August 27, 2018 | 12:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara Airport will have direct flights to Oakland and Las Vegas from Contour Airlines starting in October, city officials announced Monday.

There will be daily flights between Santa Barbara and Oakland starting Oct. 16, and five weekly flights between Santa Barbara and Las Vegas starting Oct. 18, according to airport officials.  

The Contour flights will be on 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft, and tickets purchased before Sept. 7 will have fares of $59 each way to Las Vegas and $79 each way to Oakland.

“Among local travelers, Las Vegas ranks high as a desirable direct-flight destination, as does Oakland, which is an excellent addition to SBA’s current service to the Bay Area,” Airport Director Hazel Johns said in a statement announcing the addition of Contour Airlines.

“We see an incredible opportunity in Santa Barbara to provide point-to-point service to these high-demand, short-haul markets,” said Matt Chaifetz, chief executive officer of Contour, in a statement. 

“Santa Barbara residents can now avoid a long and unpredictable drive to the Los Angeles-area gateways and fly from their convenient hometown airport.”

Santa Barbara Airport, at 500 James Fowler Road, currently offers direct flights to Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 