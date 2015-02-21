Direct Relief’s Goleta Warehouses Overflowing with Record Donations of Medical Supplies

With plans afoot for new facility, nonprofit organization reaping advantages of status as verified accredited distributor of pharmaceuticals

The warehouse shelves of Goleta’s Direct Relief are stuffed tighter than ever with donations of medical supplies and more — handily setting another record organization record.

What’s interesting about this feat is that the international humanitarian aid organization has received more in-kind donations in the past seven months than the entire last fiscal year.

Since July 1, health-care companies and philanthropists sent donations worth $491 million to the nonprofit organization — a 112-percent bump over the $225 million sent over the same period last fiscal year, according to Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe.

In-kind totals for 2014 were $435 million — then an all-time high.

Tighe said the huge increase reflects the significant expansion Direct Relief is managing through at its 27 S. La Patera Lane headquarters, where a main warehouse and one across the street just don’t cut it anymore.

Direct Relief, which directs efforts and medical assistance to people around the world who have been affected by poverty, natural disasters or civil unrest, now operates the largest charitable medicines programs in the United States.

It has a special accreditation to house prescription drugs in a way no other philanthropic organization can — from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy as a Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor — hence the extra attention from those in the health-care industry.

After six years with the certification, which is relegated to the main on-site warehouse, Tighe said Direct Relief’s storage facilities are pushing the limits.

Direct Relief leases a third warehouse from nearby UC Santa Barbara and is planning to move into a brand-new facility after purchasing Santa Barbara Airport land at 6100 Hollister Ave. from the City of Santa Barbara.

Once the sale is final, likely not until June 2016 at the earliest, Direct Relief will pay a base price of $25 per square foot of land — between $6.5 million and $8.5 million — for 6 to 8½ acres, dependent on yet-to-be-finalized development plans.

Tighe hopes construction could begin in 2016, featuring a consolidated 100,000-square-foot warehouse and 25,000 square feet of offices that could quadruple current space, totaling 77,000 square feet.

“It’s just much more efficient,” he told Noozhawk, noting plans were still being sorted out with the city. “There are a lot of steps. In the meantime, we’re kind of doing the best we can to keep up. We’re hopeful.”

Tighe emphasized that while in-kind donations have increased, the financial value of those products is actually less than the increase in the volume of supplies received.

He said Direct Relief has seen bumps in support from generic and brand companies, as well as manufacturers of basic items like surgical gloves, which have been important during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

