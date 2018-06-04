Direct Relief Gives $100,000 to Help SBHS Families Impacted by Recent Disasters

Direct Relief has donated $100,000 to the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School (Foundation for SBHS) to be distributed to current Santa Barbara High School students and their families directly impacted by the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow.

There are 200 families at Santa Barbara High who live within the 93108 Zip Code and many others who work in that area.

The $100,000 donation supports the Foundation for SBHS’s #SBHSStrong, a Dons fund drive established in February in the aftermath of the devastating Jan. 9 debris flow.

#SBHSStrong supports current Santa Barbara High families who suffered loss of personal property and/or reduced income due to evacuation orders and the inability to work because of business and road closures.

The ultimate goal is to ensure the continuance of students’ academic success.

“The double tragedy of the fire and mudslide was devastating to our Santa Barbara High Don’s community and while the Parent Teacher Student Association and Alumni Association collected and distributed gift cards, we wanted to do more," said Santa Barbara High Principal John Becchio.

"We are so grateful to those who supported the fund and to Direct Relief for this extremely generous grant,” he said.

“Direct Relief extends its deepest sympathies to members of the student community impacted by the Thomas Fire and mudslide," said Damon Taugher, Direct Relief’s director of U.S. programs.

“By joining with the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School, Direct Relief pledges support for this critical initiative, in hopes that it will restore some sense of normalcy and forward momentum to students working through these tragedies at a personal level,” Taugher said.

“We really see #SBHSStrong as an opportunity to unite our community to support the educational success of Santa Barbara High students directly impacted by the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow,” said Kate Murphy, foundation board president.

“We believe in a strong and bright future for our community and believe schools are the heart of that effort," she said.

"With the extremely generous support for #SBHSStrong from Direct Relief, and Santa Barbara High School’s personal relationships with students and families, we will be able to make a significant impact,” she said.

Santa Barbara High School will work closely with the foundation, school counselors and teachers to identify families who will benefit from this donation.

Anyone can nominate a current impacted Santa Barbara High School family or student to receive a financial gift. All requests are confidential and will be approved by board volunteers, lead Santa Barbara High School counselor and/or Becchio.

More than a dozen impacted families will be receiving financial gifts immediately with the goal to disburse all funds by the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Learn more about the Foundation for SBHS’ Dons Fund, including background for #SBHSStrong by visiting www.foundationforsbhs.org.

— Ann Pieramici for the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School.