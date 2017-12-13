Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:49 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Direct Relief Purchases 100,000 N-95 Masks for Distribution in Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties

N-95 masks are distributed to residents in Ojai.
N-95 masks are distributed to residents in Ojai. (Direct Relief photo)
By Tony Morain for Direct Relief | December 13, 2017 | 11:20 a.m.

As the Thomas Fire continues to diminish air quality along the Central Coast, Direct Relief has purchased another 100,000 N-95 masks for distribution throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

These masks will augment the masks distributed thus far in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the Medical Reserve Corps and local CERT teams at fixed locations, recognizing that not everyone can access those sites.

This also follows the distribution of 190,000 masks, procured by Direct Relief in advance of fire season, to individuals and more than 60 groups throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Among the groups to receive masks from Direct Relief are CAUSE in Santa Barbara and Ventura, CASA of Santa Barbara, the Ventura Office of Emergency Services, Todo Poder Al Pueblo, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the YMCA.

A full list of sites is below. For groups interested in obtaining masks, please contact Direct Relief at 805.964.4767.

» Buellton CVS (distribution site)

» Lompoc Home Depot (distribution site)

» Santa Maria (county staff)

» Santa Maria CAUSE

» Santa Maria Fire Department (distribution sites)

» Chumash Tribal Clinic/Community, Santa Ynez

» Santa Ynez CVS

» Santa Ynez YMCA

» Star Drugs Pharmacy, Santa Ynez

» Solvang Boy Scout troop

» Carpinteria Albertsons (distribution site)

» Rincon Brewery, Carpinteria

» Goleta Costco (distribution site)

» Deckers, Goleta

» Goleta City Hall

» Goleta Valley Community Center

» Mariposa Retirement Community, Goleta

» Residence Inn Marriott, Goleta

» Foodbank of Santa Barbara County (warehouse), Goleta

» Casa Naomi, Goleta/Santa Barbara

» Casa Dorinda, Montecito

» Montecito Bank & Trust

» Montecito Upper Village

» Assisted Living Santa Barbara

» Boys & Girls Club, Santa Barbara

» Casa De La Rasa, Santa Barbara

» Cliff Room, Santa Barbara

» Doctors Without Walls, Santa Barbara

» Franklin Community Center (distribution site), Santa Barbara

» McDonald's on Milpas Street, Santa Barbara

» Mesa Produce (Direct Relief distribution site), Santa Barbara

» San Marcos High School (Direct Relief distribution site), Goleta

» Sanctuary Psychiatric Center of Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara administration

» Santa Barbara Airbus

» Santa Barbara Building A

» Santa Barbara CAUSE (westside and eastside distribution)

» Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce

» Santa Barbara City Police Department

» Santa Barbara Downtown Public Library (distribution site)

» Santa Barbara Human Resources Association

» Santa Barbara Superior Court

» The Samarkand, Santa Barbara

» UCSB MAC Evacuation Center, Santa Barbara

» UCSB Student Health Center, Santa Barbara

» Unitarian Warming Center, Santa Barbara

» Unity Shoppe, Santa Barbara

» Valle Verde Senior Retirement, Santa Barbara

» Westmont College, Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Santa Barbara/Goleta

» Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law

» Beacon Coffee (Direct Relief distribution site), Ojai

» Greater Goods (Direct Relief distribution site), Ojai

» Ventura County Red Cross — Nordhoff High School, Ojai

» Latin America Child Care Provider Association, Oxnard

» Oxnard CAUSE

» Todo Poder Al Pueblo, Oxnard

» Clinicas Del Camino Real, Ventura

» Ventura County Public Health (EOC), Ventura

» Ventura County Red Cross — Ventura Fairgrounds, Ventura

» Ventura Town Hall at Buena (Direct Relief distribution site)

— Tony Morain is the communications director for Direct Relief.

 
