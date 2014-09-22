Direct Relief Sends Medical Supplies to Aid Fight Against Ebola in Africa

The Goleta-based nonprofit is on the front lines of efforts to curtail the outbreak of the deadly disease

A local nonprofit agency is playing a pivotal role in the fight against Ebola, a disease that is ravaging parts of Africa and has claimed nearly 2,700 lives.

Direct Relief International, a Goleta-based medical relief organization that is active in all 50 states and 70 countries around the world, announced over the weekend that a Boeing 747 the relief agency chartered was filled with 100 tons of emergency medical supplies and bound for communities that have been fighting against the disease in West Africa.

Direct Relief was highly involved with transporting a large amount of medical supplies to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, and is now conducting outreach for help during the Ebola outbreak.

More than 5,300 cases of Ebola have been reported to date, and 2,630 people have died as a result of the outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Global health organizations have warned of an exponential increase if more is not done to curtail the disease.

Sierra Leone and Liberia have been the hardest hit countries in the outbreak. No cases have been reported in the United States.

The longer the Ebola outbreak goes on, the more difficult it is to get aid and supplies into the country, said Tony Morain, Direct Relief's communication's director.

Flight travel to the area has been restricted, and the commercial flights that Direct Relief might have used have been closed down. The organization decided to charter its own 747 to transport the supplies.

The shipment contained 9.8 million defined daily doses of medications, enough oral rehydration solution to supply two Ebola wards for one year, and enough coverall gowns, masks and gloves to meet the annual needs of approximately 280 health workers. The shipment amounts to nearly $6 million worth of wholesale donations from more than a dozen private companies.

The plane left John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday, and was the largest to depart the United States since the outbreak began, according to Direct Relief officials. The plane landed in Sierra Leone on Sunday morning and Liberia later that day.

This weekend's transport of supplies was the 11th trip Direct Relief has been able to make during the Ebola outbreak. It will be making a 12th trip on Tuesday, taking supplies to Liberia's ELWA Hospital, where Ventura doctor John Frankhauser has been working.

That shipment will also include basic medical supplies such as gloves, Morain said, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative will also assist in the national distribution of supplies.

Though the donations the group has received to help with the Ebola outreach have been nowhere near that gathered for Haiti, the amount that has been received helped pay for the plane to transport the supplies, Morain said.

"A little bit can make a big difference," he said, adding that he hopes the news of the supply shipment will build momentum in the effort.

Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe called on the public to do what they could to help African countries avoid an even deeper setback than has already occurred.

"Direct Relief mobilized this airlift in recognition that the failure to act now will make the crisis all the more severe," he said.

Click here to make a donation to Direct Relief International.

