Direct Relief Staff Responding in Nepal After Second Earthquake

By Hannah Rael for Direct Relief | May 12, 2015 | 2:52 p.m.

Direct Relief staff in Nepal were assembling tents to augment a birthing clinic that was damaged in last month’s tragic earthquake when another quake of 7.4 magnitude visibly shook the mountains around them and brought down buildings nearby. Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe posted a video describing the scene minutes after the quake.

Within the hour people with injuries filled the clinic and two women went into premature labor. One of the women was experiencing serious complications, so Direct Relief staff raced through traffic to a referral hospital on the other side of town where she could receive more advanced care.

Meanwhile, at the Dhading District Hospital, a team from Direct Relief was working with local hospital staff offload a truckload of medical supplies that arrived over the weekend via a 60-ton FedEx airlift.

A total of 118, 771 pounds of medical materials from Direct Relief, Heart to Heart, and Water Missions International were airlifted by FedEx to Nepal via two charters. The first 60,000-pound load arrived on Sunday morning 0915 local time. The second load arrived Monday evening 1945 local time. 

Direct Relief staff were on hand to meet the planes. Both planeloads were offloaded by U.S. military personnel who are helping with operations at the Kathmandu airport. The medical aid materials from Direct Relief are valued at $14,801,378 and contain 6.2 million defined daily doses (DDD) of medications.

Additionally, in response to a direct request from the Nepal Ministry of Health and Population and their Emergency Operations Center, Direct Relief purchased US $260,000 worth of materials in India through Doctors for You. The supplies were then sent from Delhi to Kathmandu.

— Hannah Rael is a communications associate for Direct Relief

 

