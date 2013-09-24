Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:02 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 
 

Direct Relief’s Thomas Tighe Joins Leaders for Clinton Global Initiative Meeting

By Hannah Rael for Direct Relief | September 24, 2013 | 9:53 p.m.

Direct Relief President/CEO Thomas Tighe has joined President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and more than 1,000 business, governmental and nonprofit global leaders in New York City for this week's ninth Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting, going through Thursday.

Together with the World Health Organization Pakistan office and Pakistani nonprofit Sulaimaniyah Trust, Direct Relief is supporting a commitment announced Tuesday by Heartfile Health Financing — a Pakistani organization dedicated to expanding health care to the nation’s underserved people — to provide the critically-needed medical supplies to improve the health and lives of Pakistanis most in need.

This commitment comes at a time when more than 78 percent of people in Pakistan pay out-of-pocket to access health-care services even though more than 60 percent of the country’s population lives on less than the equivalent of $2 USD a day, according to The Lancet. As a result, more than 120 million people risk being pushed into medical poverty, reports the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

In the past, Direct Relief has worked with other CGI members on commitments, including with health-care company Abbott and the Afghan Institute of Learning to train and equip midwives in Afghanistan as well as with technology company Palantir and veteran response organization Team Rubicon to enhance emergency response coordination and information sharing.

Earlier this year at the Clinton Health Matters Initiative meeting sponsored by the Clinton Foundation, collaboration between Direct Relief, medical technology company BD and the National Association of Community Health Centers was also announced. The nationwide, multiyear initiative expands care for people with diabetes and identifies and awards innovative models of prevention and care for certain health conditions at nonprofit health centers and clinics in the United States.

On behalf of Direct Relief, Tighe serves as an adviser to the Clinton Global Initiative on its "response and resiliency" track — one of nine organizing themes for the CGI membership. Direct Relief was selected to have a representative based on the organization’s extensive work in these areas, including its ongoing work in Haiti as part of CGI’s Haiti Action Network.

— Hannah Rael is a media relations and communications associate for Direct Relief.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 