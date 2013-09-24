Direct Relief’s Thomas Tighe Joins Leaders for Clinton Global Initiative Meeting

Direct Relief President/CEO Thomas Tighe has joined President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and more than 1,000 business, governmental and nonprofit global leaders in New York City for this week's ninth Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting, going through Thursday.

Together with the World Health Organization Pakistan office and Pakistani nonprofit Sulaimaniyah Trust, Direct Relief is supporting a commitment announced Tuesday by Heartfile Health Financing — a Pakistani organization dedicated to expanding health care to the nation’s underserved people — to provide the critically-needed medical supplies to improve the health and lives of Pakistanis most in need.

This commitment comes at a time when more than 78 percent of people in Pakistan pay out-of-pocket to access health-care services even though more than 60 percent of the country’s population lives on less than the equivalent of $2 USD a day, according to The Lancet. As a result, more than 120 million people risk being pushed into medical poverty, reports the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

In the past, Direct Relief has worked with other CGI members on commitments, including with health-care company Abbott and the Afghan Institute of Learning to train and equip midwives in Afghanistan as well as with technology company Palantir and veteran response organization Team Rubicon to enhance emergency response coordination and information sharing.

Earlier this year at the Clinton Health Matters Initiative meeting sponsored by the Clinton Foundation, collaboration between Direct Relief, medical technology company BD and the National Association of Community Health Centers was also announced. The nationwide, multiyear initiative expands care for people with diabetes and identifies and awards innovative models of prevention and care for certain health conditions at nonprofit health centers and clinics in the United States.

On behalf of Direct Relief, Tighe serves as an adviser to the Clinton Global Initiative on its "response and resiliency" track — one of nine organizing themes for the CGI membership. Direct Relief was selected to have a representative based on the organization’s extensive work in these areas, including its ongoing work in Haiti as part of CGI’s Haiti Action Network.

— Hannah Rael is a media relations and communications associate for Direct Relief.