Direct Relief Women Champions Health Programs to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Dr. Jessica Grossman, CEO of Medicines360, a nonprofit global women’s health pharmaceutical company, delivers the keynote address during the Direct Relief Women's event in celebration of International Women's Day. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

International Women’s Day, the United Nations-sanctioned day to celebrate women and women’s health across the globe, was celebrated by Direct Relief Women at Direct Relief International’s new Goleta headquarters at 6100 Wallace Becknell Drive.

In honor of the day, Direct Relief Women hosted keynote speaker Dr. Jessica Grossman, M.D., CEO of Medicines360. The lecture was followed by a dignity-kit packing event in the warehouse. Tours of the new facility also were offered to the 175 attendees.

Established nine years ago, Direct Relief Women is made up of supporters whose focus is the championing of Direct Relief’s Maternal and Child Health programs. The group has advanced Direct Relief’s work to improve the lives of mothers and children before, during and after childbirth.

The International Women’s Day event was led by co-chairs Kelly Walker and Kristen McWilliams and other members on their leadership team, including Christina Stoney, Carrie Randolph, Kim Thomas, Dana Seltzer and Sharon Hughes. Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tigne lauded DRW members for their extraordinary work and advocacy.

“Each year, more than 300,000 women die from preventable complications that occur during pregnancy and childbirth," DRW co-chair Beth Greene said. "Access to things like prenatal vitamins and a trained midwife with essential supplies, like our midwife kits, can significantly reduce these numbers and keeps mothers and babies safe.”

Grossman shared her wealth of experience to discuss the importance of closing critical gaps in women’s health care that occur because of the lack of access and funding.

She leads Medicines360, a nonprofit global women’s health pharmaceutical company with a mission to expand access to quality medicines for all women regardless of their socioeconomic status, insurance coverage or geographic location. The nonprofit organization works with health care providers, advocacy groups and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help women around the world have greater access to the medicines they need.

“Forty-five percent of pregnancies in the United States are unintended or unplanned," Grossman said. "After an unplanned birth, many young women are locked in a cycle of poverty for the rest of their lives. Worldwide, 200 million women are without access to birth control.

"I wanted to do something about this, as well as the devastating health risks of women who are injured during child birth. In underdeveloped countries, girls as young as 13 and 14 whose pelvises have not matured, childbirth results in obstetric fistula, a hole in the birth canal caused by prolonged and obstructed labor. If untreated, a woman with obstetric fistula will experience constant and uncontrollable leakage of urine and/or feces.

"Many women with fistula suffer humiliation, isolation and stigma as a result of the smell and constant leakage. And, in most cases of obstructed labor in which a fistula develops, the baby dies.

“There’s no better way to create balance than to give women access to affordable contraception. Medicines360 has developed the hormonal IUDs, under the names of Avibela and Liletta. Hormonal IUDs are over 98 percent effective. However, they also can be the most expensive at $1,000 per device. At our nonprofit Medicines360, we got the price down to $50. Our goal is to provide 1 million women access to the product.”

The company recently joined forces with Direct Relief to donate Medicines360’s hormonal IUD to selected clinics that serve women who cannot obtain the effective contraception through private insurance, Medicaid or other public funding.

After the breakfast reception and the speaker program, volunteers gathered in assembly-line fashion to pack 2,000 dignity kits made up of various hygiene and toiletry products (sanitary pads, nail clippers, etc.) for women with medical challenges in remote parts of the world.

“This is the largest ‘packing’ that the organization has done of these kits," said Paulina Ospina, manager of Direct Relief’s Maternal and Child Health programs. "It will be shipped out today!”

