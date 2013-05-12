Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Direct Relief Women Raises Funds for 4,000 Safe Births at Annual Mother’s Day Event

Special guest Scott Neeson of Cambodian Children’s Fund discusses partnership with Direct Relief

By Hannah Rael for Direct Relief | May 12, 2013 | 6:10 p.m.

Direct Relief Women — a group that supports Direct Relief’s programs targeting maternal and child health — raised more than $100,000 at its third annual Mother’s Day event held Thursday evening at the Montecito home of Lisa and Bryan Babcock.

The amount raised will allow the Goleta-based humanitarian aid organization to support more than 4,000 safe births for mothers and children worldwide.

Nearly 200 people attended the event that featured special guest Scott Neeson, founder of the Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF). After introductions by Direct Relief president and CEO Thomas Tighe, and Direct Relief Women chairwoman Mari Mitchel, Neeson gave a stirring presentation on the need for holistic medical care for mothers and children suffering in the slums of Cambodia.

Neeson, the former president of 20th Century Fox International, told the crowd he was moved to found CCF after a trip to Phnom Penh in 2003 when he met many abandoned children as well as families living in poverty.

“I left Hollywood for a Cambodian garbage dump,” he said without regret.

The organization, which provides education, nourishment and healing to vulnerable children from some of Cambodia’s most destitute communities, runs one of the only free health care-programs serving all ages in the country — treating about 100 patients a day.

Direct Relief was one of the first organizations to support CCF with donations of medical resources and today remains one of its largest in-kind partners.

“We get shipments of medicine arriving at our doorstep that save lives,” Neeson said.

Neeson said he is most proud of the CCF’s maternal health program, which began in early 2010 with support from Direct Relief. More than 450 mothers have gone through the program, which has a zero-percent maternal mortality rate, making it one of the most successful programs of its kind in the world.

“Saving even one mother is a miracle,” he told the crowd.

Following Neeson’s presentation, Andrew Firestone addressed the attendees, serving as the master of ceremonies for the Stand Up and Be Counted portion of the evening.

“Far too many women are dying doing something we take for granted — giving birth,” he told the audience.

For the third consecutive year, the event was chaired by Direct Relief Women executive committee members Kelly Walker and Kristin McWilliams. Through education, service and financial giving, the volunteer members of Direct Relief Women dynamically support the work of Direct Relief in creating healthy families around the world.

Guests enjoyed signature cocktails and a selection of fine wine donated by Babcock Winery & Vineyards. The event was sponsored by Alamo Self-Storage; American Riviera Bank; Appleton & Associates; Babcock Winery & Vineyards; Alexandra and Joost Bongearts; Firestone Walker Brewing Co.; Mark Mattingly of Pacifica Commercial Realty; Occhiali; Stein Gardens & Gifts; and Violette Bakeshop.

The nonprofit Direct Relief is a leading medical relief organization, active in all 50 states and in 70 countries. It works with more than 1,000 health clinics across the United States to assist in emergencies and an ongoing basis, providing them with free medications for people in need. The organization has been among the world’s largest medical suppliers in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, has top charity ratings, including four-star and “top-notch” rating from Charity Navigator, and a 99 percent fundraising efficiency rating from Forbes magazine.

Click here for more information about Direct Relief.

— Hannah Rael is media relations and communications associate at Direct Relief.

Direct Relief Women benefit hosts Lisa and Bryan Babcock, at left, with featured guest Scott Neeson and Thomas Tighe, right, president and CEO of Direct Relief. (Isaac Hernandez photo / www.isaachernandez.com)
Direct Relief Women benefit hosts Lisa and Bryan Babcock, at left, with featured guest Scott Neeson and Thomas Tighe, right, president and CEO of Direct Relief. (Isaac Hernandez photo / www.isaachernandez.com)

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider with Thomas Tighe, left, president and CEO of Direct Relief, and board chairman John Romo. (Isaac Hernandez photo / www.isaachernandez.com)
Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider with Thomas Tighe, left, president and CEO of Direct Relief, and board chairman John Romo. (Isaac Hernandez photo / www.isaachernandez.com)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 