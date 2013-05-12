Direct Relief Women Raises Funds for 4,000 Safe Births at Annual Mother’s Day Event

Direct Relief Women — a group that supports Direct Relief’s programs targeting maternal and child health — raised more than $100,000 at its third annual Mother’s Day event held Thursday evening at the Montecito home of Lisa and Bryan Babcock.

The amount raised will allow the Goleta-based humanitarian aid organization to support more than 4,000 safe births for mothers and children worldwide.

Nearly 200 people attended the event that featured special guest Scott Neeson, founder of the Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF). After introductions by Direct Relief president and CEO Thomas Tighe, and Direct Relief Women chairwoman Mari Mitchel, Neeson gave a stirring presentation on the need for holistic medical care for mothers and children suffering in the slums of Cambodia.

Neeson, the former president of 20th Century Fox International, told the crowd he was moved to found CCF after a trip to Phnom Penh in 2003 when he met many abandoned children as well as families living in poverty.

“I left Hollywood for a Cambodian garbage dump,” he said without regret.

The organization, which provides education, nourishment and healing to vulnerable children from some of Cambodia’s most destitute communities, runs one of the only free health care-programs serving all ages in the country — treating about 100 patients a day.

Direct Relief was one of the first organizations to support CCF with donations of medical resources and today remains one of its largest in-kind partners.

“We get shipments of medicine arriving at our doorstep that save lives,” Neeson said.

Neeson said he is most proud of the CCF’s maternal health program, which began in early 2010 with support from Direct Relief. More than 450 mothers have gone through the program, which has a zero-percent maternal mortality rate, making it one of the most successful programs of its kind in the world.

“Saving even one mother is a miracle,” he told the crowd.

Following Neeson’s presentation, Andrew Firestone addressed the attendees, serving as the master of ceremonies for the Stand Up and Be Counted portion of the evening.

“Far too many women are dying doing something we take for granted — giving birth,” he told the audience.

For the third consecutive year, the event was chaired by Direct Relief Women executive committee members Kelly Walker and Kristin McWilliams. Through education, service and financial giving, the volunteer members of Direct Relief Women dynamically support the work of Direct Relief in creating healthy families around the world.

Guests enjoyed signature cocktails and a selection of fine wine donated by Babcock Winery & Vineyards. The event was sponsored by Alamo Self-Storage; American Riviera Bank; Appleton & Associates; Babcock Winery & Vineyards; Alexandra and Joost Bongearts; Firestone Walker Brewing Co.; Mark Mattingly of Pacifica Commercial Realty; Occhiali; Stein Gardens & Gifts; and Violette Bakeshop.

The nonprofit Direct Relief is a leading medical relief organization, active in all 50 states and in 70 countries. It works with more than 1,000 health clinics across the United States to assist in emergencies and an ongoing basis, providing them with free medications for people in need. The organization has been among the world’s largest medical suppliers in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake, has top charity ratings, including four-star and “top-notch” rating from Charity Navigator, and a 99 percent fundraising efficiency rating from Forbes magazine.

— Hannah Rael is media relations and communications associate at Direct Relief.