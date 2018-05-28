Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 10:04 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Direct Relief’s New Facility in Santa Barbara Gets Finishing Touches

Organization's new 155,000-square-foot building is set to debut mid-June

Large building Click to view larger
Direct Relief’s new 155,000-square-foot building near the Santa Barbara Airport is set to debut mid-June.  (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 28, 2018 | 9:47 p.m.

Finishing touches are being made to an expansive new facility in Santa Barbara that will serve one of the most prominent humanitarian aid nonprofits in the country.

Some of the inside interior and office space needs fine tuning, and Judy Partch, director of compliance and administration at Direct Relief, said she hopes the 155,000-square-foot building is set to debut mid-June. 

“The target is June 15,” Partch said of the project.

Direct Relief's new building at 6100 Wallace Becknell Road is required in response to the nonprofit’s continued growth, according to Tony Morain, the organization’s director of communication.

“We see this as a community resource, not only if there’s an emergency locally, but also out of the area on a global level… to help people in other places," Morain said. We want this faculty to be seen that it’s for the public benefit and the community."

Morain said the new facility on the eight-acre parcel is required to adhere to the country’s regulations for nonprofits that are accredited for the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical medication.

The organization operates worldwide, and focuses on emergency preparation and response, maternal and child health, as well as disease treatment and prevention for 70 years.

“The priority is to have as little downtime as possible in terms of getting ready for the next hurricane season, and continuing to meet the needs of our health-care partners, and ongoing needs of our partners throughout the United States and the world,” Morain said.

The project broke ground in 2016.

The city of Goleta purchased the nonprofit’s former $6.7-million property adjacent to the Goleta Amtrak station as part of the city’s General Plan attempt to enhance alternative-commuter transportation.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

