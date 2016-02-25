Disability Rights California Report Blasts Santa Barbara County Jail Conditions

The Santa Barbara County Jail has inadequate mental health care for inmates and “widespread overuse” of isolation and solitary confinement, Disability Rights California determined after a visit to the facility last April.

The main jail at the 4434 Calle Real complex in Santa Barbara has a history of overcrowding, and the county has contracted with Corizon for medical and mental-health services since 2009.

Many prisoners are held in single-inmate cells for 22 to 24 hours per day, including mental-health housing cells, and there are no efforts to increase out-of-cell time, according to the report released this week.

The jail conditions amount to abuse and neglect in some cases, inspectors conclude in the report.

Safety cells, which are meant to be used for people who pose a risk to themselves or others, are repeatedly used for multi-day stays with no mental-health treatment access, Disability Rights California inspectors found.

“Safety cells are small, windowless rooms, with rubberized walls, a pit toilet in the floor, and no furniture, bedding or source of water. Prisoners are not permitted normal clothing, and are typically given only a blanket or ‘suicide smock.’

"They are not provided with regular access to showers, telephones, outdoor recreation, visitation or, indeed, any out-of-cell time whatsoever.”

Inmates are sometimes kept in the cells longer than their behavior poses a risk, partly because Corizon employees are not on site – they only work during normal business hours, inspectors found.

Even a short stay in a safety cell can be “extremely counter-therapeutic,” the report states.

People in jail on a 72-hour psychiatric hold – placed in there if there are no mental-health crisis beds available – are often kept in a safety cell for the entire time, the report found.

After a review of medical records and inmate interviews, Disability Rights California inspectors found that many people were in the jail for months without seeing a psychiatrist or getting the medications they were taking in the community, despite reporting the drugs during the initial screening.

There are interviews through cell doors and “sporadic medication management,” inspectors found.

Custody staff told Disability Rights California that there has been one suicide in the last four years, and 35-40 attempted suicides. Corizon has no behavior-management plans or suicide prevention efforts beyond using safety cells, the report found.

Accessibility issues were also a problem; Deputies didn’t enforce lower-bunk orders, so inmates with mobility issues or epilepsy would sleep on the floor by necessity.

Concerns about mental-health care in the jail – and county in general – are an ongoing issue. The newly-named Department of Behavioral Wellness is adding crisis facilities at both ends of the county, but there is still a shortage of beds.

Sheriff Bill Brown has said the jail has become the “de-facto mental institution for the county.”

At the time of a 2011 civil grand jury investigation, Brown reported that about a third of jail inmates were taking psychiatric medications.

That grand jury report looked at recidivism among the mentally ill, possibly substance-abusing, uninsured, indigent, homeless individuals cycling in and out of jail.

“The jury believes the cost of jailing and tending to the medical needs of these individuals on an ad hoc, recurring basis is greater than the cost of a planned and sustained effort that addresses their problems at the outset,” the report stated.

Recommendations from the grand jury report – more mentally ill treatment beds, expanding mental-health treatment courts and auditing Corizon – would have cost additional general fund money, so the Board of Supervisors opted not to implement any of them.

Conference rooms and basements of the main jail have been converted into dormitories to deal with overcrowding, and many inmates sleep in “boats” – plastic sleep surfaces on the floor to put a mattress on.

The daily inmate populations have decreased, partly because of Proposition 47, but the county was still running above the official capacity as of March 2015, one month before the Disability Rights California inspection.

Brown has called the jail “an embarrassment to Santa Barbara County,” and continuously urges supervisors to support construction of the new jail.

Plans for the North County jail near Santa Maria initially included a medical and mental-health treatment facility, but the STAR Complex was axed from plans as the Board of Supervisors balked at the high operating cost.

The department has logged extensive overtime hours in the past few years due to a shortage of custody deputies, which Brown also blames for some service inadequacies.

“The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has reviewed the Disability Rights California report, and while we agree with some of its findings that are related to the limitations of our current level of staffing and our antiquated facility, we strongly disagree with conclusions that inmates are subjected to abuse or neglect in the jail,” Brown said in a statement.

“We recognize there are areas for improvement, but to say that inmates are being neglected or abused is an unfair, unjust and inflammatory statement. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring that all inmates are treated professionally, humanely and fairly while in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

“Custody ataff are devoted to meeting and exceeding the standards of care and programs mandated by law. We also have been recognized as being a leader in providing recidivism reduction programming, educational courses, vocational training, and other positive opportunities for inmates.

"Our custody ataff is made up of caring, dedicated, hard-working professionals who provide a vital public-safety service and take very seriously their mission to protect the public by maintaining a safe and secure custody facility.

“While we are proud of the work being done at the jail, we always seek to improve. We are carefully considering the DRC report findings, and are committed to making certain changes where possible.”

