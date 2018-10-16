Tuesday, October 16 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

After-Disaster Report Tells Santa Barbara County to Refine Evacuation, Public Information Processes

Emergency managers start storm preparations, public outreach ahead of 2018-19 winter season

supervisors board meeting Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hears an after-action report and improvement plan on the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows at Tuesday’s meeting.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 16, 2018 | 5:56 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard an after-action report on the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris-flows response and storm preparedness measures for the coming winter.

The report and improvement plan, compiled by a consultant firm, included perceived strengths — such as information sharing through the Joint Information Center, using volunteers for response operations and a robust public health response — and an improvement plan with a list of recommended actions.

Improvement plan items included formalizing and socializing evacuation planning; refining and enhancing emergency public information and warnings; increasing collaboration with local government partners; enhancing the ability to respond to a sustained Emergency Operations Center activation; and increasing the capability to recover from a major disaster.

Evacuation-related suggestions include putting the decision-making process in one document, and standardizing terminology, which the county is reportedly working to finish before the storm season.

The report’s to-do list for the county also includes streamlining emergency public information procedures.

Rob Lewin, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said Tuesday that emergency managers will approach future storm evacuations more like wildfires, with an adapted Ready! Set! Go! program.

OEM will focus on public education and use a timeline to send people weather advisories, evacuation warnings and then evacuation orders in the days and hours before a potentially dangerous storm.

This year, the county plans to make sure its message to the public is simple and clear so people understand it, and to make maps easy to understand so people know if their area is at risk, Lewin said when discussing lessons learned from the Thomas Fire and debris flow disasters.  

Failures in emergency messaging are also being examined in post-disaster studies, including one by the University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety.

There are still vulnerable burn areas, from the Whittier Fire and Thomas Fire in 2017, that could cause debris flows, Lewin told the supervisors. 

The Alamo Fire burn area, east of Santa Maria, is not considered a threat for debris flows unless there is a storm of “real significance,” Lewin noted.

chart Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County plans to enact a pre-storm warning system for the coming winter.  (Santa Barbara County photo)

High-intensity rainfall precipitated the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows, and Lewin said the National Weather Service and U.S. Geological Survey established new thresholds for rates that would be expected to cause debris flows in post-wildfire areas.

This winter, those thresholds are: rain that dumps 0.8 of an inch in one hour on the Thomas Fire burn area and 1 inch of rain in one hour on the Whittier Fire burn area, he said.

The Jan. 9 storm recorded 0.8 inches of rain in 15 minutes, and in one spot, 0.54 inches of rain in just five minutes, according to officials.

The after-action report notes that there were thousands of calls to the county’s 2-1-1 line and EOC call centers set up during the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flows responses, millions of views on the interactive evacuation maps, and a large increase in people registering for county emergency alerts.

The supervisors plan to talk about changes to the alerting system at a November meeting, and the county is holding winter storm-preparedness public meetings later this month, in Montecito and Carpinteria.

A meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road, and one will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Carpinteria Veterans Memorial Building, 941 Walnut Ave.

One change for emergency alert systems is the ability to automatically enroll residents, after Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, but the county and other jurisdictions have not yet determined how to implement that change.

Contact information will probably come from public utility companies, the supervisors said, and residents have the ability to opt out.

Montecito resident David Boyd, who lives with his wife on San Ysidro Lane, was the only member of the public to speak to the board about the report.

chart Click to view larger
Intense rainfall rates can cause debris flows and officials will be monitoring storms for potential risk, according to the county. (Santa Barbara County photo)

The document barely mentions the 23 debris-flow deaths and does not address the specific circumstances, or corrective actions to prevent deaths in future, similar disasters, he said.

Boyd also said the county was not self-critical in recognizing deficiencies in its evacuation warnings and orders.

In response, Lewin said decision-makers base their actions on the best information they have at the time, and that he believes they did so in this case.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County Thomas Fire and Montecito Debris Flow After Action Report and Improvement Plan 

